San Jose homes near Google Village move forward in real estate deals





SAN JOSE — A residential development that will build well over 100 affordable homes near the site of Google’s Transit Village in downtown San Jose is underway after a significant real estate transaction.

The project will produce 154 units, of which 153 will be affordable. The rest of the residence will be the administrator’s room.

Danco Development, through an affiliate, has sold the development site to Santa Clara County, according to an official document filed June 9. The county leased the property back to Danko shortly thereafter, a common procedure for affordable housing projects in California.

Floor plan, concept of a total of 154 affordable residential developments at 266 and 270 Sunol Street in San Jose.

The development is located at 266 and 270 Sunol Street and also has a front on West San Carlos Street. The location is a few blocks from Google’s planned transit-centric neighborhood near Diridon Station and SAP Center.

Arcata-based Danco Development purchased the property in March 2020, paying $11.2 million for the site, according to Santa Clara County real estate records.

The total project cost, including construction funding, is estimated at $136.2 million, according to a post by a state commission set up by the California Treasury Secretary.

A clustered area concept for a 154-unit affordable residential development at 266 and 270 Sunol Street, San Jose.

This funding includes state tax-exempt bond income, county Action A funds, City of San Jose funds, and tax-deductible equity funds from individual investors.

The projection of 102 units, or 67%, is limited to households below 30% of the median income households in the area. 16 units (10%) are restricted to less than her 50% of average-income households in the area. Thirty-five units, or 23%, are limited to less than 60% of the average income households in the area.

Elevation, concept, 154-unit affordable housing development at 266 and 270 Sunol Street, San Jose.

According to plans filed with San Jose authorities, the six-story development will include studios and one, two and three bedroom units.

Residential sizes are expected to range from 400 square feet up to 1,100 square feet, according to the development plan.

The project will involve the demolition of a total of 13,600 square feet of existing buildings.

A residential development concept consisting of 154 affordable units located at 266 and 270 Sunol Street, San Jose.

“The ground floor of the building will primarily contain parking, lobbies, amenities and other common areas,” Danco Development said in a planning document.

A total of 2,500 square feet of childcare will be installed on the site, according to project files.

“The second floor will have two large beautiful courtyards, childcare facilities, other common facilities and residential units,” Danko said in the proposal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconvalley.com/2023/06/12/ffordable-homes-near-google-village-advance-with-real-estate-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos