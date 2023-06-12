Encouragement of climate-related innovation, impact of automation on innovation and work, geopolitical battles over global technology standards





In this week’s Washington IP News, IP5 gathers in Hawaii to discuss how the world’s five largest IP offices are encouraging innovation to address climate change. Elsewhere, the Hudson Institute will host a panel discussion on how the geopolitical battle over technical standards plays out.

Monday, June 12th

the brookings institute

Humans Over Robots: How Policies Skew Decisions About Automation

Monday 10:00 am Saul Room, 1775 Massachusetts Ave. NW and online livestream

On Monday, Vox co-founder Matt Iglesias moderated a group discussion about the idea that progress depends on the choices we make about technology and how our policies affect those choices. will be discussed. Artificial intelligence and automation have dominated the headlines in recent months, with many wondering how these developments will affect people, work and society. This Brookings panel discussion explores pressing questions on this front.

Hudson Institute

Global technical standards and geopolitics

Monday noon, live online

On Monday, the Hudson Institute will host a panel discussion on the geopolitical race for leadership in setting global technology standards. This burgeoning competition stems from the enduring role of technological innovation in the daily lives of both consumers and markets. An expert panel will discuss what is needed to foster strong and sustained participation in global standardization efforts.

Tuesday, June 13th

United States Patent and Trademark Office

Sustainable Innovation Dialogue: Exploring the relationship between IP and climate change innovation

Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Hawaii time (2:30 p.m. ET) at the Waikiki Beach Marriott and online livestream

On Tuesday, representatives from the world’s five largest IP offices and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) will meet in Hawaii for a half-day program to discuss encouraging climate-related innovation. It brings together IP and government stakeholders to provide global perspectives on innovations aimed at tackling climate change. All the top officials from European, Japanese, Korean, Chinese and US patent offices will be present.

Wednesday, June 14th

Senate Appropriations Committee

Strengthening U.S. Competitiveness Through the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation

Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Dirksen Senate Office Building 138 and online livestream

On Wednesday, this Senate committee will hold hearings on how the US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) can be used to improve US competitiveness. DFC is a relatively new organization, founded in 2018, trying to invest in foreign companies developing infrastructure and technology. Some argue that the DFC is a direct response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

United States Patent and Trademark Office

From problem to market: how three women are tackling global challenges

Wednesday 2:00 p.m. ET at the Waikiki Beach Marriott and online livestream

On Wednesday, following the previous day’s IP5 conference, the USPTO will host the #WE Wednesday series of panel discussions in partnership with the University of Hawaii’s Office of Innovation and Commercialization. Attendees will hear from a panel of entrepreneurs and IP professionals who have brought innovations to market through licensing partnerships and university technology transfer. Korea Intellectual Property Office Commissioner Insil Lee will speak with USPTO Commissioner Cathy Vidal on the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs.

Thursday, June 15th

United States Patent and Trademark Office

Learn about the PTAB’s request for comment on motions to amend practices

Thursday noon, online meeting

On Thursday, the USPTO will host a panel discussion on the Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) motion to amend the pilot program. In addition, panel members will discuss the Patent Office’s request for public comment on the pilot program and apportionment of the persuasive burden for motions to amend the American Invents Act (AIA) trial proceedings. Interested parties may submit comments until the July 24 deadline. This panel includes administrative patent judges and several patent attorneys.

Alec Pronk Alec is a freelance journalist and editor covering topics ranging from international law to US foreign policy.he has a master’s degree in political science […see more]

