Embark on a Mythic Adventure in Overwatch 2 Season 5 — Overwatch 2 — Blizzard News





Welcome brave heroes! The Kingdom of Oberland is in danger. It’s up to you to save the kingdom from the terror of the Archfiend! The latest season of Overwatch 2 brings new adventures, magical skins, gameplay and updates!

In Season 5, players will progress through the Season Battle Pass in a themed epic role-playing adventure that includes new challenges and game modes as part of a high fantasy theme to unlock an all-new Mythic Adventure skin for Tracer. .

Join Tracer and his friends in Questwatch

Not only have we updated your Battle Pass progress to unlock new rewards, but we’ve also introduced a fun new story with your favorite heroes’ progress. Tracer, Emily, Orisa, and many of their friends have gathered for a night of fun gaming while enjoying the new role-playing his campaign, Questwatch.

Tracer, along with his trusty companion GR-iffon Orisa, set out to explore the magical kingdom of Overland to become a knight. They will encounter both foes and allies as they try to save Queen Emily and her kingdom from the terror of Demon Lord Reinhardt. Unlocking the Season 5 Battle Pass tier also unlocks a new chapter in Roleplaying His Adventures.

Starting this season, those who progress through the Premium Battle Pass will be able to unlock Tracer’s new base Mythic Adventure skin at Tier 45, but Tracer won’t be a full Knight just yet. As the campaign progresses, Tracer becomes a knight who saves the kingdom, and at tiers 65 and 80 Mythic Adventurers can unlock new customizations for his skin. This will allow Tracer’s Mythic to equip his skin and show it off during matches. season. You can also collect new epic skins and Legend him skins like Slime Queen Echo, Royal Guard Genji, and Demon Lord Reinhardt, just to name a few.

defeat the devil

To celebrate this new theme, we’ve partnered with Overwatch Workshop creator CactusPuppy to bring the first ever creator-made game mode to Overwatch 2. Called “Defeat the Demon Lord,” this mode puts a team of four brave heroes against each other. A 1v4 team deathmatch brawl with the powerful Demon Lord Reinhardt. Do you have what it takes to save the kingdom or conquer it as a demon lord?

As you venture into Season 5, you’ll need to complete a variety of new event challenges called Key Quests. This includes playing either your favorite mode or the new Defeat the Demon Lord game mode. Completing five key quests unlocks a 1,500 currency treasure chest, which you can use to unlock your favorite past skins from the hero’s gallery. Plus, the Battle Pass can earn up to 20,000 XP!

Fun in the sun is back

Summer Games makes its debut in Overwatch 2! We bring fun new challenges to players, bring back fan-favorite Lcioball, and introduce an all-new game mode, Winstons Beach Volleyball. Be sure to check out our in-game shop for summer-themed skins, including fresh skins for Mercy that are sure to make a splash. You can also participate in fun event challenges to earn new tropical-themed Doomfist skins and up to 50,000 Battle Pass XP.

Lcioball is a fun 3v3 sports game where teams featuring Lcio work together to put a giant soccer ball into the opponent’s goal. From the first goal to 3 goals wins. Outsmart your opponents on three challenging maps with obstacles and jump pads throughout the arena.

But the fun doesn’t end there. Winston invites you to the beach in a whole new way to entertain your favorite Overwatch heroes with Winston’s Beach Volleyball. Run, jump and spike a giant volleyball towards your opponent and score points when the ball hits the sand. Can you beat the heat with this new game mode?Find out when the Summer Games start on his July 11th.

Mysteries and surprises await

Later this season, we brought the popular FPS gameplay of Prop Hunt to Overwatch 2 with Mischief and Magic. A royal guard must seek out a band of rogues hiding as everyday objects.

Can you spot the dastardly thief? This 5v5 elimination game mode will be available for a limited time starting July 25th. You can also complete challenges to earn rewards like Ana’s Epic Skin and her 50,000 Battle Pass XP.

Season 5 Mystery Heroes Returns Competitive Update

We’ve received so much praise for Season 3’s Competitive Mystery Hero, and today we’re bringing back Competitive Mystery Heroes. This mode uses an entire roster of heroes to test your skill and overall skill against unpredictable situations. Do you have the flexibility to move to the top of the leaderboard?

gather friends for competition

We received feedback that it was difficult for friends to play competitively together. The main competitive play mode limits the range of skills a player can have when grouping his rating. Grandmaster players can only be grouped with one other player. Playing with friends is the best way to enjoy Overwatch, and we’re always looking for new ways to bring your friends together for a fun competitive experience.

So, in this season’s midseason competitive mode, we’re introducing team queues that only allow groups of five players to play with Overwatch 2’s standard role-locking ruleset, regardless of skill rating. Great team coordination and communication are more important than ever here to achieve victory, not just simple mechanical skills. This mode also has no team skill limit, so you can compete with your friends and climb the rank ladder together.

Season 5 Hero Balance Preview

Season 5 brought some nice changes to hero balance. First, let’s start with some tweaks for everyone’s favorite climatologist. Meis’ primary fire is updated to deal less damage, but works to slow enemies to the point of near freezing. When they reach this state, the mace’s secondary fire deals additional damage as a deadly final blow.

We’ve also made some changes to be a little more fair against heroes that can die instantly, like Cassidy, Hanzo, and Widowmaker. Additionally, we were trying to tune Junker Queen’s rampage so that it didn’t cause too much trouble. Finally, we’ve buffed Lifeweaver’s healing and damage output to better support allies and help defend against flying enemies.

If you want to learn more about these changes and our goals behind them, be sure to check out Game Director Aaron Keller’s latest blog.

Changes to Weekly Challenges

Another big change for this season is how you complete your weekly challenges. One of the biggest concerns he has received from players is that progress is being erased from weekly challenges and it takes too long to win the game to complete some challenges. It doesn’t feel great to have your progress undone each week, so starting with Season 5, any weekly challenges you haven’t completed before the reset takes place will have that progress carried over to the next week to be completed. .

We’ve also changed challenges that only require a win to be completed, allowing you to complete all games in total, and a win counts as playing 2 games. It is possible to adjust it to increase the total number of games required, but players are likely to spend the same average time to complete the challenge as before. This encourages players to complete weekly challenges by playing matches regardless of the outcome, reducing the occurrence of players exiting matches early.

Visit the shop to get free items during the season

Don’t forget to check the in-game shop on certain weeks to collect free Overwatch Legacy skins. From June 20th to June 26th, dash into the in-game shop to pick up the Splinter Tracer Legendary Skin. From July 4th to July 10th, earn the Sprinkles May Legendary Skin and beat the heat with everyone’s favorite summer treat. Finally, from July 27th to August 3rd, pick up the all-new Valkyrie Wings Weapon Charm from the shop. All three are free!

prime gaming drop

If you have an Amazon Prime or Prime Video account, log on to Prime Gaming to receive fun new perks throughout the season. From today until July 10th, you can earn 5 tiers of skips to give you a head start on the Season 5 Battle Pass. If you upgrade to the Premium Battle Pass, you’ll receive rewards for each tier and get closer to unlocking the Mythic Adventure Tracer skin!

And starting July 11th, get Commander Reinhardt for free on Prime Gaming and be ready to charge into enemy lines with all your might. But hurry up. This popular legend has his skin on as he leaves Prime Gaming stations on August 9th.

Bringing the Community Together for More on Twitch

This season, we want to bring our community together in more ways than ever before. The fun has begun with his new Twitch drop celebrating the 2023 Overwatch World Cup. From June 18th to July 2nd, the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch delivered sprays, player icons, and 4 Overwatch World Cup home and away skins. We also have a separate drop campaign. Starting July 11th, you can earn up to 5 Battle Pass Tier Skips by watching Overwatch 2 content on Twitch.

This season, the Streamer Support Campaign is back. In this campaign, your favorite girlfriend Twitch streamer can gift him 3 subscriptions to win his Totally 80s skin of Zarya’s legend. The campaign runs from July 24th to August 9th.

Overwatch 2: Invasion Introduced in New Animated Short

Stay tuned to see what happens in Overwatch 2: Invasion. Log on to Overwatch 2 on August 4th to see a new animated short featuring Sojourn, premiered exclusively in the game client. Get a glimpse of the action you can expect when Overwatch 2: Invasion launches next week. Logging in also gives you free rewards, including new emotes for your stay.

Be sure to check back for updates in upcoming livestreams, news blogs, and more as we head towards the launch of new story missions. Grab your dice, embark on new adventures, and begin your journey to becoming a knight!

