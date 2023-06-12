Apple 15-inch M2 MacBook Air Review





Thin and light notebooks are sacrificial creatures. A reminder that freedom of movement means leaving things behind. Just pack one knapsack for a week’s trip, and you’ll be home undisturbed, but make sure you don’t take some of the things you want and possibly need with you. I am aware of

As technology advances, such sacrifices become less common. One is the battery. Power for others. Thin and light laptops have gotten better with each passing year, and so have our expectations of what such machines can and should do.

The original M2 MacBook Air was just such a device. When this line finally got a new design to match the chipset, it felt like a new class of portable MacBook. At the time, I declared the Air to be the right MacBook for just about everyone. Multiple systems have emerged since then, but I strongly believe it’s still true.

Of course, there are still sacrifices. Some are now needed to achieve a thinner, lighter profile. Other features seem likely to be a byproduct of Apple finding ways to distinguish the Air from the Pro models. Ports are a prime example. The Air has four in total: MagSafe, two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, and headphone jacks. The Pro adds a USB-C port, HDMI and an SD card slot.

When it comes to laptops, things like size, computing, and input are often better. These are what distinguish them from mobile devices. For example, I don’t want to write a book or even this article on a mobile phone. A larger laptop screen is better for watching movies. For playing more complex games and running many business workflows, more computing and graphics power is better. These are the reasons that the form factor has persisted long after the advent of smartphones.

The 15-inch MacBook Air, unveiled at WWDC last week, occupies an odd space. The largest Air product to date, it appears to overcome at least one of his major limitations in the product line. It feels a little odd, but the model I’m typing this on right now is bigger than the 14-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro we went to WWDC last week.

The Airs have a longer and wider footprint than the 14-inch Pro (13.4 x 9.35 inches vs. 12.31 x 8.71 inches). However, the reduction in professional features such as fans has resulted in a significantly thinner thickness of 0.45 to 0.61 inches. It’s also imperceptibly thicker than the 13-inch Airs 0.44. It weighs 3.3 pounds, just under the 3.5 pounds of the 14″ Pros, but significantly heavier than the 13″ Airs 2.7.

When I got my hands on the 15-inch Air for the first time last week, a few thoughts came to mind. Where does the line between ultraportables lie? There is no standard answer. Usually this kind of labeling decision is left to the manufacturer and is taken into account in comparison with other models. Compared to the smaller screen 14-inch Pro, the thin and light point certainly holds true. Having recently carried both in my backpack, I can’t say that the Air felt significantly lighter, but given the different screen sizes, it’s not entirely fair to directly compare the two.

There are no direct analogues in this generation. All I can say here is that if you value true portability above all else, the 13-inch Air is definitely the way to go. On his trip to WWDC last week, it was the first time in years that he sat in the middle economy seat. And obviously the man in front of me decided to recline his seat for the entire six hour flight. Because he clearly lacked human compassion.

There is no question here that smaller is objectively better. In fact, if you spend a lot of time with your laptop in your backpack, go for the smaller one. Are there any drawbacks? Sure. Larger screens are easier on the eyes and allow more visual information to be displayed at once. If you do a lot of spreadsheets, open a lot of windows, or rely on your travel laptop for movies and games, those few extra inches make a big difference.

If your system expects you to spend more time at home than in your carry-on, go big. If you travel a lot and use that travel laptop as your primary entertainment venue, it’s probably a toss of a coin. In the past, I would have drawn the line between Air and Pro, not screen size. However, the M1 smashed the game in a big way and dramatically raised the performance floor. The Air was something of a niche device in its early days. In 2023, I believe that profile will be a better fit for Apple Pro systems. There’s little doubt that the MacBook Air is Apple’s mainstream laptop these days.

Spec-wise, the new 15-inch model is very similar to its 13-inch predecessor. It has the same 8-core CPU M2 chip and up to 10-core GPU (while the 14-inch Pro is the same as M2 Max or Pro with up to 12-core CPU and 38-core GPU). Rumor has it that the planned M3 chip has been delayed due to supply chain constraints. This could ultimately mean that one or both of the existing Airs will be upgraded by his 2024. Both start with 8Gb of RAM (upgradable to 25GB) and 256GB of storage (upgradable to 2TB).

Of course, the display is also important. The screen on the smaller unit is technically 13.6 inches, and 15.3 inches on the larger unit. Both use Apple’s Liquid Retina technology and run at 2560×1664 and 2880×1864 respectively. Both offer the same 1080p webcam across their product lines (a definite improvement on the long-running 720p, but not the sharpest built-in camera on the market), while the 15-inch The increased footprint allows for larger speaker arrays.

Two additional speakers have been added, for a total of six speakers with a force-cancelling woofer. This is the same technology found in the Pro, which uses a top and bottom firing system to cancel out bass vibrations. However, while the Air has more surface area, it still retains the 13-inch rear-firing speakers rather than the grilles on either side of the Pro keyboard.

It has a lot of surface area. One of the pitfalls of small laptops is the lack of adequate palm rest area. It doesn’t matter here. The trackpad is also significantly larger than the 14-inch Pro. Keyboard behavior is uniform across rows. Gone are the days of really bad keys on your MacBook. With more travel here, it’s much less likely that debris will get stuck underneath and become virtually useless. As someone who recently switched to a desktop mechanical he keyboard, I’m still a little disappointed with this trip, but I’ve already written a lot of words on this keyboard, and I feel like I can keep typing all day long. increase.

The battery life is 18 hours, the same as the 13-inch. TechCrunchs tested it for about 19 hours of video playback. The larger screen draws more power, but that’s offset by the larger footprint and more room for batteries.

As expected, the benchmark scores match those of the 13-inch model. Take Geekbench 5 for example. Small models scored an average of 1922 on single core and 8974 on multi. while the 15-inch was 1932 and 8985. There is always some variation from machine to machine and test to test, but it’s within the expected range. We also expect higher single-core and lower multi-core compared to the M1 Max. It’s a great machine for most everyday activities, but it’s worth pointing out that the M2 is technically last year’s chip. Whether Apple will return to its yearly update frequency (where the new Max/Pro models fall right in between) is an open question. Apple silicon is only a few years old, but it seems perfectly reasonable to suspect that ongoing supply chain concerns have upset the company’s rhythm.

As with the 13-inch, Apple chose not to include fans here either. The assumption is that most regular users don’t use their machines often enough for this to be a problem. That’s probably correct. For example, buy Pro if you want to do 3D rendering and editing his 8K videos. That said, there are still ways to push it forward, and we may encounter it on a daily basis. For example, Steam lives up to its name on his MacBook. Heating things up is a little too easy.

If gaming in general is important to you, take a closer look at the Pro. Honestly, the Windows ecosystem is off to such a head start in this regard that Macs are still a hard sell for gamers. Apple is clearly working on that with improved APIs for porting existing titles. For example, I’m pretty excited to make No Man’s Sky more immersive than Tears of the Kingdom, but it still has a long way to go.

No Man’s Sky recently came to macOS via Steam, so I took a stroll through the title. Steam tends to heat up these machines quickly (and here is no exception), but I was pleasantly surprised that the game played just as smoothly, especially at lower frame rates. For a more casual approach to laptop gaming, where you don’t need to spend hours on end, the Air has plenty of features.

On the other hand, sticking to two USB-C ports on such a large system can feel counterproductive. Apple thinks two is enough for most people, especially if he has MagSafe, and that’s probably true, but I know someone who wouldn’t appreciate one more. not. Even better if you have another one on the other side of the machine. Given that certain cables and accessories he has a habit of blocking one port, it’s strange that Apple puts them next to each other.

The design is beautiful as ever. Again, it’s effectively a 13-inch scaled-up version, and that’s a good thing. Available in 4 colors (Pro has 2). Apple sent the Starlight for review, and to be honest, it would have been my last choice. I love midnight and the more classic space grays and silvers. However, Starlight’s yellow hue is so subtle that in most lights the machine looks silver. Hardly flashy.

It has a starting price of $1,299, which is pretty reasonable for a Mac. It’s $200 more expensive than the 13-inch M2 (and $300 more than his M1 model, which is still in classic design), and $700 less than the 14-inch Pro. It costs $2,499 as things move fast and of course it comes fully equipped.

My advice for buying a MacBook in 2023 is pretty simple. If this is your work machine and you do a lot of resource-intensive tasks, get Pro. The same is true for those who are more serious about their games. For the vast majority of users, the Air is a great device, and even 13 inches is enough for most tasks, especially if you travel a lot. If you’re buying a system that will primarily sit on your desk at home or in the office, 15″ is your best bet.

Given Apple’s yearly chip refreshes, it’s hard to shake off the feeling that the 15-inch Just missed the M3. A refreshed 13-inch with this chip could well come out later this year, but that would be a disappointment for new owners of the 15-inch MacBook Air. A few spec bumps over last year’s model would have been nice, but betting on Apple’s refresh might be a silly errand (after I typed that, of course, the M3 Air Rumors have been circulating that sooner or later it will be out sooner than it appears). As always, the question is whether that inevitability is worth the wait. Worst case scenario, you’re left with a good entry-level laptop and a hint of processor envy.

