Report points out that Google’s ad tech dominance will spur an increase in antitrust violations





Bloomberg reports that the European Union is preparing a more formal antitrust lawsuit against Google this week. Charges against Google could result in hefty fines as the EU’s European Commission follows in the footsteps of the US Department of Justice in launching a backlash against Google’s dominance of the ad tech industry.

Bloomberg reported that the EU complaint, called a challenge, could be announced by Wednesday.

These latest accusations come after Google has fought the EU over antitrust allegations for years and has frequently yielded to the EU. Google, which seems to be getting bigger every year, has spent billions of dollars in antitrust since 2017 following EU allegations over Google’s search monopoly, Android licensing, shopping and search integration, and bundling of advertising platforms and custom search engine programs. face fines.

But Bloomberg reports that the majority of Google’s revenue comes from ad tech, with ad revenue accounting for about 80%. And surprisingly, Google’s ad revenue continues to rise, despite a significantly increased competition for online advertising, reports the policy research institute Center for Strategic and International Studies. Statista reports that Google’s ad revenue will reach nearly $225 billion in 2022.

People familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named, told Bloomberg that the latest EU accusations “will target the core” of Google’s ad tech business model. A source told Bloomberg that this would be the “most serious” antitrust charge the EU has yet to file. on Google.

Google did not immediately respond to Als’ request for comment.

Why is Google’s ad tech under fire?

Earlier this year, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it had “filed a civil antitrust lawsuit against Google for monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products.” The lawsuit argues that “Google has a monopoly on key digital advertising technology,” and that “website publishers rely on this technology to sell ads, and advertisers purchase ads to reach potential customers.” It depends on it,” he claimed.

advertisement

According to a Bloomberg report, Google “can not only collect data to help advertisers target their ads, but it can also provide technology to sell ad space and help advertisers find publishers to sell the space.” therefore retains its superiority.

By April, 17 states had joined the Justice Department’s case. Doha Mekki, chief deputy assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division, said the partnership was necessary “to end Google’s longstanding monopoly in the digital advertising technology market.” Their complaint alleges:

“Google, one of the industry’s giants, has joined a coordinated campaign to seize control of a wide range of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers and brokers to facilitate digital advertising. Destroyed legitimate competition in the ad tech industry: Google has engaged itself in all aspects of the digital advertising market and has adopted anti-competitive, exclusive I have used illegal means.”

Less than two weeks later, the Wall Street Journal reported that Google had lost an attempt to escape the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit before the end of April. Bloomberg reports that trial in the Justice Department lawsuit is set to begin in March 2024.

There is also an ongoing investigation into “alleged anti-competitive behavior by Google in the ad tech space” launched in May 2022 by the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

Now the EU is gearing up for the next attack on Google’s ad tech dominance. The EU is investigating Google’s ad tech practices from 2021, according to Bloomberg.

One potential result of these complaints could be ordering the splitting up of Google’s lucrative ad tech business.

The company’s ad tech business is so valuable that Google is likely to fight a lawsuit from the EU if it is announced, which could reportedly be done by mid-week. Google has so far blocked all accusations of EU antitrust violations and is still fighting for a record $4.1 billion fine for bundling searches with Android, Bloomberg reports.

