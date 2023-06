House Committee Proposes Expanded Role for Top Defense Department Tech Official

Congressmen in Washington want to expand the role of the Pentagon’s chief technology officer, emphasizing the importance of leveraging commercial innovation to deliver new capabilities quickly.

The broader role proposed by the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Military Cyber, Information Technology and Innovation in the draft 2024 Defense Policy Bill would be accompanied by a name change, with Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering reappointed as Undersecretary of Defense. . Technology integration and innovation.

Undersecretaries shall be appointed from among individuals with extensive technical or scientific backgrounds and experience in leveraging private capital, commercial innovation or prototype-to-volume production, managing complex programs, and public-private partnerships. The subcommittee draft states that The bill was announced on June 12th.

The Undersecretary will serve as a key advisor to the Secretary of Defense on program and technology development efforts involving commercial innovation and integration.

The proposed language is expected to take effect one year after the bill’s enactment. If still in the position at the time, Heidi Shu, the Pentagon’s current Chief Technology Officer, would remain in the position.

The subcommittee is scheduled to vote on the bill on June 13.

The provision reflects growing calls from lawmakers for the Pentagon to work more closely with commercial companies. The subcommittee bill also seeks to codify the Department of Defense’s decision earlier this year to elevate the Defense Innovation Division to report directly to the Secretary of Defense. This office was previously under Schuss’s supervision.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the decision in April, which coincided with the department’s appointment of former Apple executive Doug Beck as DIU director. The organization leads the Department of Defense’s efforts to transition commercial technology for national security applications and works closely with companies doing new business with the Department.

The subcommittee’s DIU clause also requires departments to review their organization’s staffing levels to determine whether they are adequately staffed to meet their objectives.

The report should include a plan to address staffing shortages identified by the department and a plan to identify the funding needs associated with that plan.

Courtney Albon is a Space and Emerging Technologies Reporter for C4ISRNET. She has covered the US military since her 2012, with a focus on the Air Force and Space Force. She reported on some of the Department of Defense’s most significant acquisition, budget, and policy challenges.

