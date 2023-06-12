Diablo IV Breaks Blizzard Records, Exceeds $666 Million in Sales





Diablo IV, the latest iteration of the video game series that has amassed millions of fans for over 25 years, breaks publisher Blizzard’s internal record, with sales of 666 million since its June 6 debut. over a million dollars.

The game combines elements from different parts of the franchise, from the dark, gothic atmosphere of battling demons, to the always-online approach that allows players to work together to defeat monsters alike with friends and strangers.

The figure of $666 million in sales reflects the game’s satanic theme.

Rod Ferguson, general manager of Diablos and senior vice president of Blizzard Entertainment, said the initial success was due to both companies’ willingness to work across platforms while embracing the various features of today’s games and older features of the series. I said thanks.

Ferguson said in an interview that we were really trying to appeal to a younger audience. The company wasn’t too concerned about getting older fans accustomed to early Diablo games to buy the latest, he said. Ferguson added that if you pay attention, you’ll see it in our marketing.

Blizzard enlisted pop stars such as Halsey, Suga and Billie Eilish to help promote the song on social media and pre-release trailers.

Users have played over 276 million hours of the game since its release. During the game’s Early Access period, he topped his 9-day Twitch stream at the beginning of June.

Why it matters: This is a victory after a difficult time for the company.

Activision Blizzard, founded in 2008 by the merger of Activision and Blizzard, has had a tough few years.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has moved to block a takeover offer by Microsoft. The deal has also been challenged by other countries, with regulators arguing that potentially anti-competitive consolidation could harm the future of the video game industry. (Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are fighting this challenge.)

Activision Blizzard is also facing a lawsuit over employee riots and allegations of a flat-boy culture that has led to discrimination against women in the company. And in 2021, Activision Blizzard Chief Executive Bobby Kotick said the company will spend $250 million over the next five years to hire more women and improve diversity.

Background: Blizzard was having problems launching the game.

Despite a catalog of popular titles such as World of Warcraft, Starcraft, and Overwatch, Blizzard has had trouble launching major properties and franchises. Most recently, we struggled with the launch of Overwatch 2. Players were upset by the early technical issues and the radical change in how the game was played.

Compared to past titles, Diablo IV’s launch looks to be on track. Due to the high demand to play the game, we experienced only a few issues even with the extended load times.

It also got an unexpected but free boost after a tweet went viral last week with a picture of a billboard promoting Diablo IV in Manhattan. After the smoke from Canada’s wildfires dyed the city’s skyline orange, the billboard’s message took on an eerie new meaning.

Message: Welcome to Hell, New York.

