OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Hong Kong Limit Access to AI Chatbots: Report





ChatGPT developer OpenAI and other US tech giants have restricted access to their AI chatbots in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy protesters have faced heavy crackdown and censorship by the Chinese Communist Party in recent years. reportedly.

OpenAI, Microsoft and Google have restricted access to their respective chatbot services to users based in Hong Kong in recent months, The Wall Street Journal reported.

None of the companies have given a formal explanation for the move, but experts told the WSJ that they allow the Chinese government semi-autonomous censorship of content and suppression of dissent. He said he was likely wary of violating a widely criticized national security law. Hong Kong.

There is no Great Firewall yet, but companies are not providing services, Heatherm Huang, co-founder of Hong Kong-based tech company Measurable AI, told the media. All in all, a sad story.

According to the magazine, representatives of Google, OpenAI and Microsoft declined to comment on why they were limiting its use in Hong Kong, but said they were working to bring their services to new locations in the future. .

ChatGPT has exploded in popularity this year. REUTERS

The Post has requested comments.

The growing crackdown on free speech in Hong Kong came in full force last week when authorities tried to block online platforms from hosting a popular protest song titled “Glory to Hong Kong.”

Local authorities have asked a court to block a video of 32 songs posted on YouTube. The Hong Kong government is also trying to block Google from showing the national anthem in search results, a request the US tech giant has rejected.

Hong Kong authorities are trying to suppress popular protest anthems. Associated Press’ Sam Altman is CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI. REUTERS

In the United States, tech companies face harsh criticism from lawmakers, especially Republicans, for complying with China’s censorship demands. Apple, for example, has faced criticism for complying with China’s censorship laws within the App Store, despite its repeated claims of its commitment to human rights.

The Chinese government has a long history of censoring online discussion and use of unapproved social media platforms. Alphabet-owned YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and other foreign social media apps are blocked in mainland China.

The report notes that some Hong Kong residents still use virtual private networks (VPNs) to access chatbot services, allowing users to hide their online identities and locations. or use other third-party apps.

The Chinese Communist Party is trying to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nikkei Asia said in February that Chinese regulators were urging big tech companies, including Tencent Holdings and Ant Group, to allow ChatGPT on its platform over concerns that answers to user questions would contain uncensored content. I was told not to support it.

Despite OpenAI restricting access to ChatGPT in Hong Kong and mainland China, its CEO Sam Altman made a virtual appearance at the weekend’s Beijing conference, calling for greater cooperation between the US and China in AI development. .

According to the magazine, China has the best AI talent in the world, Altman said. Therefore, we sincerely hope that Chinese AI researchers will make great contributions here.

