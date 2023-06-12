NASA’s SBIR program provides $98 million in technology funding





About 100 small businesses with aerospace technology have received greenlights from NASA to apply for grants.

NASA approved 112 proposals from 92 small businesses in April. These companies will receive a portion of $98 million in Phase 2 funding from the Small Business Innovation Research program. Her early-stage SBIR grant of $850,000 allows the recipients to build on the success of the first phase of the program. Companies will have 24 months to use the new funding to implement their proposals.

These Phase II awards support a wide range of technologies that have the potential to transform a great many different projects and missions across NASA, said Early Stage Innovations and Partnerships, NASA Space Technology and Mission Directorate. Director Jen Gustitic said in a news release. Additionally, it is important to note that the innovative potential of small businesses and entrepreneurs across America is included, with 28% of these awards being underrepresented small businesses and 31% being first-time SBIR Phase II I was proud to be an award winner. ”

Six of the winners are based in Texas. The companies and their proposed technologies are:

Webster Headquartered Ad Astra Rocket Company: Improved Thermo-Mechanical Design of VASIMR RF Couplers Houston Headquartered Lunar Resources Inc.: Ultra-Electrically Efficient Process College for Performing Regolith Additive Manufacturing of Complex Structures Lynntech Inc., headquartered at the station: QED Secure Solutions for Miniaturized Elemental Analysis Reagent Regenerative Ion Analyzer (Headquarters: Coppell): Avionics Intrusion Detection and Attack Identification Stone Aerospace Inc. (Headquarters: Del Valle): Hydrothermal Drilling Cryo Bot Sediment Isolation Texas Research Institute Austin Inc.: Accelerated Creep Test Methodology Softgood Structural Materials for Space Habitats

Ad Astra Rocket’s technology, the Variable Specific Impulse Magnetoplasma Rocket (VASIMR), is an electrothermal thruster that, if developed with the aid of a grant, will enable faster space travel.

“Our program has strong commercial potential to influence NASA’s work,” said Jason L. Kessler, program executive for NASA’s SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer Program, in the release. We have a responsibility to support hidden ideas and technologies.” We are always excited when we are able to find technology that directly benefits everyone while supporting our agency’s mission. ”

NASA’s SBIR program requires no capital and offers up to $1 million to selected companies in the first three years. Phase II and beyond opportunities include up to nearly $3 million in funding. The program is part of NASA’s Office of Space Technology Missions and is managed by the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California.

