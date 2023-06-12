The Apple Vision Pro has only one problem.it’s not social





Cupertino, Calif. – June 5: New Apple Vision Pro headsets announced by Apple… [+] World Developer Conference June 5, 2023 in Cupertino, CA. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual developer conference WWDC23 with the unveiling of his new Apple Vision Pro mixed reality headset. (Photo credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The future will be social.

This statement may not resonate with everyone on the planet, especially those who work at Apple. Some might argue that the future is all about AI or other innovations.

That said, I’m surprised Apple has never developed a social media app similar to Twitter or Facebook before. The iPhone has completely ruled every corner of society and we run social media apps on our phones all day long. But as a big tech company, social media doesn’t seem to be a serious focus.

That became even more apparent when Apple unveiled its Vision Pro headset last week. In almost every demo, and for those who have tried the new device in person, there is a sense of sitting in a headset alone and using it almost like a computer.

From the perspective of the company that invented the MacBook (and in many respects the personal computer itself, sorry IBM), it makes sense. Still, when you look at the Meta Quest VR headset demos, you can almost always see people interacting with each other through the interface and through groups. This is intentional, especially considering some comments Mark Zuckerberg made about his new Apple headset at an internal event last week.

It’s a long quote, but I’ll repeat it here. “Our vision for the Metaverse and Presence is fundamentally social. It’s about people interacting in new ways and feeling close in new ways. In contrast, “All the demos they showed were people sitting alone on couches. There was a real philosophical difference in how we approached this.” And seeing what they put out there and how they compete, I I was even more excited and in many ways optimistic that what I was doing was important and that it would be successful, but it would be a fun journey.”

Social interaction will be part of our future, as technology always reflects the needs of society. We are made to be social. This is one of the main reasons why we are constantly cycling through feedback loops, waiting for comments and likes to appear when using Facebook or Instagram. Within all of us there is a desire for connection. This single fact of him made Mark Zuckerberg incredibly wealthy.

Apple seems to focus on the human need for productivity and creativity, and it imposes on us much the same. When we use our laptops, it creates, first and foremost, something very personal, and sometimes we interact with it. On the phone, interaction seems to be a more important factor (even if most of us no longer care about speaking on the phone).

When the late Steve Jobs first introduced the iPhone, he emphasized that the device is like the iPod used to listen to music, and that it also helps us connect. The history of computing and many of the gadgets we use began with the foundations of personal productivity. I have written extensively on this topic. It was during his last decade that technology switched to being social-first as a priority.

What this means for the meta and Apple is that it will ultimately have to decide which paradigm wins. We have a desire to be sociable, to interact both in the real world and online. Some argue that we are not as socially connected as we have ever been. Apple values ​​productivity and creativity.

Well, we’ll have to wait and see which company wins the future.

