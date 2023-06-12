Google’s Pixel 8 series will once again put the best cameras in the biggest phones





If you’re a fan of the Google Pixel lineup and want the best possible camera performance, there’s only one real choice in the last few years. That is to buy the biggest smartphone. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro share the same primary sensor, but the larger devices boast better ultra-wide-angle cameras (thanks to a wider field of view) and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. increase. With the upcoming Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, it looks like the company will continue its trend of giving expensive phones optical advantages.

The telephoto lens was a big topic last year, but it is reported that the ultra-wide-angle camera will make a big leap in 2023, but of course only one of the two phones will have it.

The Android Authority seems to have gotten the camera specs for Google’s upcoming Pixel duo, which is expected to be introduced in October. Both share the same 50MP Samsung Isocell GN2 primary sensor. This is larger than his GN1 used in the Pixel 7 series, allowing it to capture more light in everyday shots. At the very least, Google holds the same bar when it comes to the cameras you use most often (and which ones you use in low light).

The 8 Pro Ultrawide will use the same sensor as the 7As main camera

But an even bigger change awaits the ultra-wide-angle camera. The Pixel 8 continues to use the Sony IMX386 that dates back to the Pixel 6, while the 8 Pro upgrades to Sony’s 64-megapixel IMX787 sensor. As the Android Authority points out, this is what his recent $499 Pixel 7A uses for its main camera. My colleague Allison Johnson rated it more than adequate for the main shooter, so I can only imagine that the Pixel 8 Pro’s ultrawide would make his captures more detailed and less muddy.

Like the Pixel 7 shown here, the Pixel 8 will have a smaller ultra-wide camera and no telephoto lens at all. Image: Amelia Holowaty Clareth / The Verge

On the bright side for Pixel 8 buyers, Google has increased the field of view from at least 0.67x to 0.55x. In other words, it will be on par with the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7s ultrawide you know what I mean it didn’t feel that ultrawide but the 8 Pro ultrawide has a 0.49x FOV with more content in the shot cram.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s telephoto camera appears to be a 48-megapixel Samsung system that is also capable of 5x optical zoom. Perhaps the most surprising thing is that Google will continue to use his 11MP Samsung sensor, the same as last year, for the selfie camera. We’ve noticed some Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners complaining about how they look on video calls compared to other recent photos. Ideally, Google has made improvements to the lens hardware (or software) to produce better results with his Pixel 8 lineup.

I love my phone, but based on the early leaks I’ve seen, Google has addressed my biggest gripe with the Pixel 6 Pro and 7 Pro. Curved displays are finally history. So while I’m excited for the Pixel 8 Pro’s debut this fall, I still sympathize with people who want Google to equip the Pixel 8 with comparable camera features.

Especially when it comes to Google, remember that computational photography and software tricks matter. The company’s phenomenal Magic Editor tool may debut alongside the Pixel 8 series (if not before). For those who thought Magic Eraser was cool, this could be another meaningful step towards AI-based photo editing, regardless of size. Choose your preferred phone number.

