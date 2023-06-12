Debate on AI: Lawmakers try to balance innovation with warning of devastation





WASHINGTON (TND) — As Washington state lawmakers consider how to regulate the rapid growth and expansion of artificial intelligence capabilities, some experts in the field say they believe the development of the artificial intelligence industry delays, prioritizing a series of duels for the notoriously slow artificial intelligence. The pace of legislation is fast.

Many big names in the tech industry have warned of the potential dangers of AI and its rapid advances, and urged Congress to intervene before regulation can catch up.

Signed by hundreds of AI experts and technology leaders, including Bill Gates and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the open letter states that mitigating the risk of AI-induced extinction will help other societies, such as pandemics and nuclear war. It says it should be a global priority alongside scale risks.

Microsoft president Brad Smith called it a 21st-century challenge in a speech last month, and several company executives have joined the Washington government in pushing for regulation of the evolving tech sector.

Experts are skeptical of some industry leaders’ calls for legislation, which they say will find ways to thwart the evolution of competition in their monopoly under the guise of public safety policy. Explaining.

Congress also faces the challenge of balancing the growth of AI to improve the economy and national security. While many advances and new products have made headlines in the last six months, a technology that holds promise comparable to apocalyptic warnings is still in its infancy and changing rapidly.

We are in some sort of economic frontier, and the frontier has problems. There are some things that have to be resolved legally. Those things will happen eventually, but let’s see what actually happens. I don’t think the first chaos by AI will spell the end of human civilization, so we can go back and deal with it. said director Jessica Melgin. Technology & Innovation Center of the Competitive Enterprise Institute. We live in a dynamic society and it can be confusing at times, so we have to accept that some problems arise.

Lawmakers spoke last month to Mr. Altman, the company behind the popular ChatGPT app, urging Congress to intervene to mitigate some of the technology’s most dangerous risks.

If this technology doesn’t work out, I think it could go quite the wrong way. And we said at the hearing that we want to be very vocal about it. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening.

But even setting up guardrails to protect against the most dire scenarios is not easy. While many industry leaders agree that widespread damage could occur, there is limited consensus as to when and how it will occur.

Do we still know where the limit is? I think it’s a great impulse. Talking about it in terms of guardrails and responsibilities sounds great. It’s a wonderful impulse, Melgin said. It’s quite another thing for these companies to turn it into a regulatory law with compliance officers and lawyers who are obligated to make their companies comply.

Altman has also traveled the world meeting with national and European Union leaders to shape what the future of AI regulation should look like.

Despite calls for regulation, he also warned lawmakers that U.S.-based companies would slow down in the race for technology dominance with China.

He said one of the potential dangers of a potential policy would be to slow down U.S. industry in a way that China or someone else would advance faster. For the United States, competition with China is a wide-ranging issue in the world’s geopolitical arena, from national security to manufacturing and beyond.

Overregulating AI in its early stages risks China becoming the undisputed leader in the technology, some experts say, urging Congress to show restraint in drafting legislation too early. It states that

we want something new. Build a car and land on the moon. Do it, that’s what we’re here for, we’re moving forward, said Melgin. It’s important to preserve that message on a philosophical level, but also the essence of how technology companies have saved this economy time and time again in terms of efficiency, and simply being very valuable companies. I think. lead the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://khqa.com/news/nation-world/in-debate-over-legislation-lawmakers-try-to-balance-innovation-with-warnings-of-devastation-openai-chatgpt-artificial-intelligence The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos