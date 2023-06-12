Reddit uprising puts CEO Steve Huffman in tough position





Reddit is rebelling. In other words, a Reddit user’s live service is standing up against the company that runs the show.

Today and tomorrow, thousands of subreddits, individual communities that make up the whole, will go dark to protest the decisions and perceived failures of the reddit admins. Moderators of some subreddits, including the wildly popular r/music, r/videos and r/iphone communities, say they will remain in the dark.

The biggest issue is Reddit’s decision to charge for access to its own application programming interface, the API, a tool that allows external services to consume their data and provide alternative frontends to Reddit. be. When CEO Steve Huffman announced the change in April, he suggested that he wanted to stop Google, OpenAI, and others from continuing to use Reddit data to train their AI models. Most recently, management argued that charging for API access would allow Reddit to continue offering its services for free, turning the site into a self-sustaining business.

Last week, the sole developer of Apollo, a popular third-party Reddit client, announced that it had stopped developing it. Apollo creator Christian Selig said through discussions with Reddit that the client will be shutting down at the end of this month after realizing API fees are hitting $20 million a year. (Selig also falsely told Reddit about the details of that ugly exchange, saying he was trying to blackmail and blackmail him, Huffman said, which appears to contain a serious misunderstanding. , and read Mr. Selig’s post with the recording.)

The protests also target Huffman’s decision to restrict access to unsafe content for Reddit’s work via APIs, but this reflects how explicit content and communities can be found on Reddit. viewed, and claimed to be part of an ongoing effort to provide guardrails to the way Reddit is viewed on an ongoing basis. Blind and visually impaired users can’t make their official apps available, they have to use third-party apps, and new API fees make the future uncertain .

Huffman tried to calm everyone down with an explanatory post and an AMA session a few days ago, but moderators complained that API changes would deprecate the third-party tools they use to moderate the subreddit. I complained and got nothing but anger. If Reddit doesn’t somehow replace these tools or provide other strong support anytime soon, the AMAs of these subreddits will suffer or even die and Reddit doesn’t care or actually will leave you feeling malicious. , read the more polite comments.

Huffman’s API decision followed a similar call by Elon Musk’s Twitter earlier this year, but Musk went even further by banning third-party Twitter clients entirely. The introduction of Twitter’s high API fees also provoked outrage from researchers and some powerhouse users, but that outrage hardly reached the general public. Either way, we all know Twitter is Musk’s toy. The same cannot be said for his Huffman or Reddit, which is run by his mods of volunteers who control much of the user experience. And those mods are now in full force, with over 6,000 subscribers currently set to private, keeping users out.

Huffman, one of Reddits’ co-founders and CEO for the past eight years, is in a very difficult position right now because there is little he can do about the protests and the biggest focus of user anger is himself. be. He expects he’ll lead Reddit to his IPO later this year, which is why he’s desperately trying to make the company profitable, but for now, by that time, he’ll be on Reddit. It’s hard to predict whether they’ll have the same service, the same leadership.

newsworthy

A former Samsung executive has been charged with supplying China with a counterfeit chip factory. A former Samsung Electronics executive was arrested and indicted by South Korean prosecutors on suspicion of setting up a counterfeit computer chip factory in China. The unnamed executive has an 18-year career at Samsung, holding executive positions at chip maker SK Hynix before launching chipmakers in China and Singapore. Prosecutors allege that he hired a chip expert from his former employer and attempted to steal technology worth at least 300 billion won ($233 million). Six people employed by the man have been charged with actively participating in the theft of Samsung factory blueprints and clean room designs in 2018 and 2019, the Associated Press reported.

A US chatbot goes missing in Hong Kong. Google, OpenAI and Microsoft have all restricted the use of chatbots in Hong Kong in recent months without giving any reason. The Wall Street Journal reports that the tech giant treats Hong Kong like it treats mainland China, with chatbots generating content that violates China’s criminalized national security law nearly three years ago. Various criticisms of governments that may be trying to avoid the risks they face in the case. A Hong Kong government spokesperson told the newspaper that the company’s strategy for product launches was respected and that chatbots could be accessed through other means, such as virtual private networks.

The UK has secured early access to AI models. OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic have committed to providing early or priority access to their AI models to the UK government. This is part of an effort to support evaluation and safety research and comes after Prime Minister Rishi Suakh met with the CEOs of both companies in recent weeks. In his announcement, Sunak said he hopes the UK will become the intellectual and geographical home of global AI safety regulation as he prepares to host a summit on the subject this fall. said there is. Special access could mean a risk of capture by regulators who shape rules that work in their favor, according to a TechCrunch report.

Number of accidents involving Tesla in Autopilot mode in the US since 2019. The Washington Post analyzed data from the U.S. Highway Traffic Safety Administration and found that the number of such accidents has increased over the past four years, as have the number of fatalities and fatalities. Serious autopilot-related injuries.

ChatGPT can’t tell a good joke. OpenAIs ChatGPT scored high percentiles on the SAT and helps you write cover letters, but you can’t joke too much. German researchers Sophie Jentsch and Christian Kersting examined GPT-3.5’s ability to spout humor and found that 90% of the 1,008 generations were the same 25 jokes.

In a paper published last week, the authors concluded that ChatGPT is fun but uninteresting, and that humor, a central aspect of human communication, remains a challenge for large-scale language models. The researchers didn’t have access to the model’s inner workings during experiments prompting the chatbot with requests such as “Do you know a good joke?” However, it became clear that production was limited. The researchers believe that the responses were not newly generated, but were likely learned and memorized during GPT-3.5 training. Ars Technica reports that if ChatGPT tries to tell you something funny, one of his favorites is “Why did your tomato turn red?/Because I saw your salad dressing.” .

