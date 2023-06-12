Former Chicago Deputy Mayor Samir Maekar Keynote at First Deep Tech Ventures Showcase to Showcase 20 Startups





Issued on Monday, June 12, 2023

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation is pleased to announce the inaugural Deep Tech Venture Showcase featuring 20 startups across quantum, data science, cleantech and life sciences.

Earlier this year, the University of Chicago launched Polsky Deep Tech Ventures, a new initiative that offers a series of sector-specific accelerators, entrepreneur training and funding dedicated to helping start-ups bring world-changing science and technology to market. Announced.

>> Register now for the Deep Tech Venture Showcase

At this Deep Tech Ventures Showcase, 20 startups from various accelerators including Duality and Transform will share their efforts. The program will also feature an investor panel and a keynote address from former Chicago Deputy Mayor Sameer Maekar.

“There’s never been a better time to get into deep technology, and Chicago is the perfect place to do it.”

Sameer Maekar

Ahead of the event on June 27th, we sat down with NanoGraf Corporation co-founder Mayekar for a quick look at the deep technology space from his unique perspective as a public, private and corporate leader. He works in the non-profit sector and is an innovator and entrepreneur himself.

As it relates to the area of ​​innovation, what are the biggest trends you’ve seen in your four years as Deputy Mayor of Chicago?

A few key trends come to mind. First, the pandemic and other market forces have led to a surge in investment in science-based companies.

Second, venture investors are more likely to invest offshore, making funds more liquid than they were before the pandemic.

Third, the entire Chicago ecosystem has improved significantly for deep tech companies, from lab space availability to public sector funding to more ecosystem partners. This is one of the main reasons why Chicago won the national competition for the $250 million Chan Zuckerberg biohub.

What’s the biggest positive? Need more focus?

The biggest plus is that policies, funding and real estate markets are shifting in the direction of deep tech. When we started the company in 2011, we always felt like we were swimming against the current, but now the tide is in our favor. .

In terms of what needs more focus, the time to market for deep tech companies is typically longer than for software companies, say 10+ years, and usually that timeline regardless of how much money or people you have. We need to be more aware that we cannot change

How did this affect your approach as a founder?

As a founder, I have always remained focused on deep partnerships with the public sector for non-dilutive funding and other support. Now, NanoGrafs’ partnership with the Department of Defense has secured an eight-figure grant and $65 million in Series B private investment.

How do you see this field continuing to evolve over the next four years?

Given the multiple innovative federal programs put in place by the Biden administration, including the CHIPS Act and the Control Inflation Act, I believe deep technology is the way to go as the country seeks to make its innovation pipeline supply chain more resilient. We expect investment in will increase over the years.

What is the best advice for founders, and what are the reasons for investors to invest in this space?

I always remind founders that being an entrepreneur in the physical and life sciences requires discipline to keep capital levels in line with milestones and R&D in line with customer expectations. remind me.

For investors, deep tech requires a lot of patience, but given the technology moat around deep tech businesses, the long-term benefits far outweigh the benefits of other sectors. It is important to emphasize

What keeps you up at night?

In our more complex world, where certain markets for deep tech have been shut down due to geopolitical issues, domestic investors, customers and policy makers are mobilizing to ensure companies are not trapped in a longer valley of death. sufficient urgency from the person concerned is required.

To hear more from Samir and connect with deep tech startups, join us at the Deep Tech Ventures Showcase.

Questions about the Deep Tech Ventures Showcase? Email Ryan Brownlow ([email protected]).

// Polsky Deep Tech Ventures is an all-round venture support organization dedicated to transforming deep technology innovations into startups bringing life-saving and world-changing products and services to market. Leveraging a cross-campus collaborative mindset, Deep Tech Ventures will support innovators from idea pre-reading to sales and marketing, with booth entrepreneur training to highlight the university’s core competencies. Integrate with a suite of designed domain-specific accelerators. In addition, all startup services, educational services, and various funding opportunities will help each startup succeed. Learn more >>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://polsky.uchicago.edu/2023/06/12/inaugural-deep-tech-ventures-showcase-to-highlight-20-startups-keynote-from-former-chicago-deputy-mayor-samir-mayekar/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos