Google’s AI photo editor lets you describe what you’re editing in words

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have been Google’s passion projects for the last few years, and the I/O 2023 keynote made that even more clear. Image creation is one of the most interesting applications of this technology, and Google’s work in this area embodied in Imagen, a text-based image generation tool much like Midjourney and DALL-E 2. Now, Google is sharing its findings showcasing Imagen Editor. A text prompt and a few sketches are all you need to perform local photo editing.

Google’s Imagen utility is already adept at creating images from scratch using only text prompts. However, if you’re not happy with the results, you usually have to rebuild the prompt, polish it, and try the image generator again. This is simply because Imagen does not yet allow editing of certain elements of the image. Satisfied with. To address this, Google recently shared their findings on Imagen Editor and his EditBench. These utilities are currently in beta, but you can guide your editing with text prompts.

Rather than creating a new image with prompts, Imagen Editor has a photo that needs to be edited, a text prompt from the user defining the changes, and a masked image that defines where the edits should be applied. space is required. The result is limited editing to the defined area for the specified prompt. Moreover, the result is photorealistic and natural.

Masked area and Imagen Editor ‘Bouquet of red flowers’, ‘Two trees’, ‘Imagen Editor sign’, ‘Bush with green leaves’, and ‘Bush without leaves’ results

Technically called inpainting, the process Google’s new tool uses is something that can best be described as image restoration, or a fusion of Google AI and Adobe Photoshop’s Content Aware Fill. The researchers developed a new encoder for Imagen Editor and also incorporated an object detection module into the AI ​​that compensates for incomplete or inaccurate masks.

The study also includes a tool called EditBench for evaluating the results of text-guided repairs. Based on a dataset of 240 images, this benchmark examines the editing of both human-generated and AI-generated images by identifying objects that have been modified, attributes such as shape, size, number, and suitability for the scene. evaluated based on parameters such as Google observes that object masking helps improve image and text alignment, and that Imagen Editor outperforms alternatives such as his DALL-E 2 and StableDiffusion in all categories EditBench tested. Did.

Unfortunately, Google has unspecified concerns about responsible use of AI, which is why Imagen Editor is not publicly available. The company recently proposed a framework for securing AI development, and hopes to put in place some hard limits before allowing people access to tools like Imagen Editor. On the bright side, EditBench is completely free to use to further your AI research. Meanwhile, we expect the base model Imagen to be integrated into Gboard soon.

