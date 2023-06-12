Leaked Google Pixel 8 specs hint at big camera upgrade across the board





It hasn’t been long since the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro came out, but time waits for no one, especially in the world of smartphones. Expectations are high as the company is expected to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the second half of 2023. They might too.

The new report claims to be based on information leaked by an anonymous Google insider, and details of multiple cameras have been shared for the first time. If these details are accurate, it’s well worth considering the next Pixel phone if you love taking photos and videos.

This new report, delivered through the Android Authority, figures out some notable hardware upgrades for Google’s upcoming phones.

At the top of the list is the move to new camera sensors in both the Pixel 8 and Pixel Pro. The Samsung ISOCELL GN1 is said to be discontinued and replaced by the upgraded ICOSELL GN2. That said, it should mean a larger sensor that captures more light. This is a guarantee that newer phones will perform better in low light, but you’ll have to see for yourself to be sure.

The new sensor also supports 8K video recording at 30fps, but it’s unclear if new phone owners will be able to take advantage of it. Must include staggered HDR. According to the leak, this feature will “decrease the delay between captured frames for HDR, reduce ghosting, and speed up the capture process.”

Specifically for the Pixel 8 Pro, the upgraded ultra-wide camera will feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 instead of the previous 12-megapixel Sony IMX386. This could end up being the biggest upgrade, and we expect the ultrawide camera to be even more capable.

Google isn’t going to leave the Pixel 8 out in the cold, though. It gets its own ultrawide upgrade, though not as impressive as the Pixel 8 Pro. Because it uses his existing IMX386 sensor but with a new, wider zoom.

Next, the Pixel 8 Pro will reportedly feature a new 8×8 ToF VL53L8 sensor, which could offer a significant upgrade in terms of autofocus speed and accuracy. This is yet another feature that we need to see in development before making any decisions.

Finally, software upgrades. Adaptive Torch adjusts flash intensity based on the photo being taken, while Segmentation AWB uses AI to examine different areas of the image and apply different types of processing to those sections as needed. To do.

All these improvements should make the Pixel lineup even better cameras, but we’ll have to wait a bit to be certain. The new Pixel lineup isn’t expected to be announced until around October 2023.

