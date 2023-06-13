House Cyber ​​Committee Draft NDAA Prioritizes Commercial Technology and Expert Involvement





The House Cybersecurity Main Committee on Monday released legislative proposals for the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, a set of measures for the Department of Defense to strengthen its cyber capabilities and reorganize internal strategies and controls to advance development and management. showed the procedure. Use of innovative technology.

The House Armed Services Committee’s draft bill on cyber, information technology, and innovation ahead of its scheduled markup on Tuesday outlines new testing programs, strategies, and research to facilitate the Pentagon’s acceptance of next-generation products and weapons. Emphasis on development. Facilitate a more comprehensive review of the Department of Defense Cybersecurity Initiative.

Efforts to expand organizational change and innovation

Among the panel’s legislative proposals are several initiatives to restructure the Department of Defense’s management and internal reporting to better coordinate with the commercial technology sector.

Part of the bill proposes codifying the head of the Defense Innovation Unit to report directly to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Austin previously announced in an April 4 memo that the Director of the DIU would not report directly to the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Technology, but would fall under the authority, direction and control of the Secretary of Defense.

Under the bill, the City of Austin would evaluate DIU personnel to determine whether the unit was adequately staffed to accomplish its objectives, and would have 180 days from enactment of the NDAA to remediate the identified funding. It will also be required to submit a report to Congress outlining plans to do so. Or understaffed.

The position of Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering will be changed to Undersecretary of Defense for Technology Integration and Innovation, with a new focus on commercial technology integration across the Defense Department.

The panel also suggested that the NDAA provision would create and expand innovative programs that would help the Department of Defense more readily embrace the use of emerging technologies.

Part of the bill would establish a short-term Quantum Computing Applications Pilot Program at the Department of Defense to be initiated in conjunction with the quantum industry and the Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC). The provision requires lawmakers to receive a briefing on the FFRDC’s selection and methodology and plans for establishing this pilot program by March 1, 2024, as well as the status of the pilot program and the problem set investigated. , they are also expected to receive an annual report detailing their analysis. Findings from pilot program efforts.

The proposal also calls for an extension of the Department of Defense’s Domestic Investment Pilot Program under the Small Business Innovation Research Program for approximately four years to allow for contracts to expand the pool of potential investors. there is

DoD officials also directed the entire House Armed Services Committee to report on the implementation of the DoD’s artificial intelligence education strategy and departmental requirements for data services used to support artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. be done.

Additional scrutiny and talent for cyber initiatives

The panel bill also emphasizes increased collaboration between the Department of Defense and private sector cybersecurity experts, as well as identifying potential cyber vulnerabilities across the Department and requiring briefings from Department officials to strengthen the Defense Department. It set a priority for the ministry to be transparent about its ongoing threat mitigation efforts.

One of the articles mandates, under the authority of the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer, to establish and maintain relationships between the Department of Defense and academia, including those involved in primary, secondary, and post-secondary education. It is to establish a Cyber ​​Academic Collaboration Office that bears responsibility.

The bill would also give the Department of Defense and the military department legal authority to accept voluntary and unpaid services from civilian cybersecurity experts to train military personnel on technical issues. This provision strengthens the legal basis for the Marine Corps Cyber ​​Aid Program, provides a formal process for such voluntary services, and allows other departments to establish similar cyber aid programs. It also mentions

The bill would also require Pentagon officials to provide briefings and reports to the entire House Armed Services Committee and to Congress on a variety of cyber-specific issues.

This includes requiring the DoD CIO to brief all committees on the gaps that exist in DoD bring-your-own-device and BYOD policies. The bill notes that departmental BYOD programs will provide secure communications to a broader range of employees, but current policy limitations prevent employees from connecting to critical back-end systems. expressed concern that the ability to continue to be affected up to Impact Level 5/Controlled. Uncategorized Information.

The bill also noted that the Department of Defense would utilize so-called cyber red teams to identify critical issues and improve defender capabilities and decision-making in operational-level cyber operations. To address lawmakers’ concerns that these teams face challenges such as lack of resources and manpower and the need for automated features to reduce their workload, the Defense CIO will have the entire committee by year’s end. will be required to submit a report detailing some of the following: , modernization efforts focused on using gaps within teams, cyber threat intelligence, threat modeling, automation, artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities, data collection and correlation.

The CIO of the Department of Defense also rated the cybersecurity efforts aimed at supporting the defense industrial base as exemplary or satisfactorily implemented and underutilized or underperforming. It will also be required to explain to House committees, including a breakdown of the efforts it is making.

Pentagon officials told the House and Senate Armed Services Committees about the department’s efforts to implement Zero Trust, including deployment milestones and related timelines, and how the department can make the National Guard and Reserve Forces more effective in cyberspace operations. It is required to explain how to utilize it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2023/06/house-cyber-panels-ndaa-draft-prioritizes-commercial-tech-expert-engagement/387441/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos