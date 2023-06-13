Claim your share of this Google Class Action Settlement





Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is worth $1.6 trillion. Thanks to a recently settled class action lawsuit, you can keep a small portion of Google’s money. Of course, it’s not in vain. Google has allegedly misused your data and privacy and you are entitled to redress.

Google’s Latest Class Action Settlement Proposal

Google recently settled a lawsuit for $23 million, according to Top Class Actions. The lawsuit alleges that the search engine giant violated users’ privacy by sharing customer data with third-party companies without users’ consent. Specifically, the company allegedly included search terms in request links that were initiated each time a URL was clicked on Google Search, and published those search terms on sites visited. This information is contained in what is called a referrer header, which is why it is called a referrer header payment.

Perhaps you will be eligible for settlement. Google Search users who clicked on at least one search result between October 26, 2006 and September 30, 2013 are entitled to compensation. According to the laws of the internet age, that probably applies to just about everyone reading this article. I wouldn’t believe you if you said you didn’t qualify, so unless you’re a very dedicated Yahoo person, you’ll get a small amount of money.

Of course, you should know that you don’t have many rights. Google agreed to pay a total settlement of $23 million, but the deal assumes that many people will be covered in damages. In fact, the current expected payout for him is $7.70. Overall payouts will depend on the number of people who actually file a settlement, so if it’s less than expected, your payout may increase. However, that number may drop as more people apply.

How to File a Claim for the Google Settlement

If you have not been contacted regarding this settlement, you must register with the Kroll Settlement Administration. This link has that form, where you enter data such as name, address, and email address. You probably won’t get a response right away, but once you do, you’ll have the class member ID. Please use that number when submitting your claim here.

This is a legal situation, so you should only claim if you actually clicked on a Google search result in about seven years. The company will not ask you questions about your use of Google, but you are filing under penalty of perjury. So if you’ve really been on the Internet with Yahoo since 2006, you shouldn’t apply.

Please also note: By filing a complaint, you are waiving your right to sue Google for this privacy breach in the future. If you’re not going to sue Google, you’re probably safe here, but I’m not sure. It’s probably worth keeping in your back pocket for an estimated $7.70.

