Google Offers Free Digital Skills Training to Small Businesses in Oklahoma





On Friday, June 9th, Google and Tallequua Main Street unveiled the new Grow with Google Digital Coach for small businesses at a free digital skills workshop in Tallequua. The workshop is part of a new partnership between Grow with Google’s Digital Coach program, Main Street America, and Tahlequah Main Street to bring digital skills training to small-town SMEs.

Buffy Hughes, director of the Main Street Center in Oklahoma, said having an online presence certainly helps in this global economic playing field and is one of the areas where many small businesses struggle most. said. Giving them the resources and knowledge to better serve themselves can help even the smallest communities in Oklahoma. We are excited about this opportunity to grow with Google.

According to the Connected Commerce Council, nearly 80% of small business leaders say the introduction of digital tools in the past two years has created new opportunities for their business. To help more small-town Oklahoma small-town businesses learn digital tools, area resident Jarrod Foster has been appointed as his newest Grow with Google digital coach for the state. For several years, Foster has helped companies build strategic plans and partnerships to advance their goals. Today’s workshop, “Reach More Customers Online with Google,” led by Jarrod Foster, focused on helping businesses learn new tools to grow online.

Google is committed to creating economic opportunities for small businesses in Oklahoma, said Lucy Pinto, senior manager of the Grow with Google Digital Coaches program. We are proud to partner with Tallequa Main Street to help more small businesses and entrepreneurs in Oklahoma grow their online presence, reach new customers and generate additional revenue streams. I am thinking.

Hannah White, interim president and CEO of Main Street America, said, “We are working with Tallequua Mainstreet and the Grow with Google team to bring free digital skills training to small business owners in Oklahoma. We are excited to offer it.” “Led by local expert Jarrod Foster, these trainings equip business owners with the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly digital economy. In both, we believe that supporting local entrepreneurs is essential to creating more vibrant neighborhoods, commercial districts and main streets.Talekua and beyond, we are committed to this partnership. will help us continue working towards this goal.”

Since 2017, the Grow with Google Digital Coach program has trained over 160,000 small businesses. Grow with Google Digital Coaches are local marketing professionals and entrepreneurs who help diverse small businesses grow. Coaches offer digital skills training, hands-on coaching, and the opportunity to meet and learn from successful entrepreneurs.

To learn more and register for upcoming local workshops, visit g.co/grow/digitalcoach-jarrod-ok.

About Grow with Google Grow with Google was launched in 2017 to help Americans grow their skills, careers and businesses. We provide training, tools and expertise to help small business owners, veterans and military families, job seekers and students, educators, startups and developers. Since Grow with Google was founded, it has helped more than 9 million Americans learn new skills. Grow with Google has a network of more than 9,000 partner organizations, including libraries, schools, small business development centers, chambers of commerce and nonprofits, helping people live better lives.

About Talequa Main Street The Talequa Main Street Association is committed to revitalizing and preserving traditional commercial districts. They use the Main Street Approach, a common-sense approach to tackling the complex problem of regeneration by drawing on the history of traditional downtowns and commercial districts and identifying the region’s unique assets. , provides technical assistance to communities wishing to develop their own local Mainstreet programs. the community itself. Talequa Main Street is a branch of the Oklahoma Main Street Center, the marketing arm of Oklahoma and a leading advocate for business development, employment awareness and community development focused on growing the Oklahoma economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.okcommerce.gov/google-partners-with-tahlequah-main-street-to-host-in-person-workshop/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos