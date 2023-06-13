Philadelphia Collapses: How Waze and Google Maps Help Avoid Interstate 95 Closure





Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:16 p.m.

Philadelphia (WPVI) — To avoid the Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia, many drivers are turning to apps like Waze and Google Maps.

But how do these applications keep drivers up-to-date in the event of an emergency like the collapse of Interstate 95?

Waze was acquired by Google in 2013, but says its maps are still completely independent of Google Maps. According to Waze, most of the company’s map data comes from local knowledge and daily updates from volunteer map editors. The map is overlaid with information obtained from real-time users.

“People who actually live in the area keep our maps incredibly up to date,” said Andrew Stover, Waze’s head of public partnerships.

The most direct route from 6abc Studios to New Hope is Interstate 95. But on Monday both Waze and Google Maps offered alternative routes from Rt. 309 North from Rt. 202.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation feeds us real-time information about what is happening on our roads, including road closures. We closed Interstate 95 on the map,” Stover said.

But while maps have been updated in time to navigate the Interstate 95 collapse, truckers said Monday morning they had another challenge. Waze is driving me down narrow roads where cars can’t pass.

“Trying to get a truck through this area with railroad tracks, low bridges, etc., it was really hard to find the exact spot to put this truck,” said Brian Nederostek, who lives in Swedenboro, New Jersey. rice field.

On the other hand, you can also access maps powered by Total Traffic from the 6abc app or desktop at 6abc.com. You can enter the start and end points of your route to get directions and check current traffic conditions.

Tap or mouse over the live camera camera icon to view the live camera. Click the red and yellow boxes to see important traffic notifications. You can also see how fast your car is traveling in a particular area, or how slow it is going.

Our 6abc app also offers police detours and is always free to download.

