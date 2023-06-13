Harvest support robot wins Farm Robotics Challenge Grand Prize





Robotics in Agriculture …Teams from UC Davis, UC Davis, UC Santa Cruz Recognized for Agricultural Innovation

Grand Prix winner Amiegie team from University of California, Davis. (provided photo)

DAVIS, Calif. — A robot designed to reduce farm worker injuries and make harvesting more efficient has won first prize at the Farm Robotics Challenge 2023. The challenge highlighted the outstanding innovation and technical prowess of students from universities across the United States. Teams from the University of California, Davis, the University of Nebraska, and the University of California, Santa Cruz were presented with the award in a virtual ceremony on June 3. Hosted by AI Next Generation Food Systems Institute (AIFS), The VINE, Fresno Merced Future of Food (F3) innovation andfarm-ng is first annual event celebrating student innovators’ contributions to advances in agricultural technology is.

The Farm Robotics Challenge, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids, provided a platform for students to demonstrate their engineering, computer science, critical thinking, and business skills. They worked on real-world farming scenarios and used the farm-ng platform to create and program farm robots. The competition demonstrated how students can apply technology and innovation to agricultural challenges.

During the awards ceremony, the following teams were recognized for their extraordinary contributions:

Grand Prize Winner: UC Davis’ Amiggie is a robot designed to assist and streamline human harvesting operations. Robots monitor dangerous poses, carry harvested crops, and streamline the unloading process to increase efficiency.

Team advisors: Juan Fernando Villares, Guilherme de Moura Araujo, Lance Halstead

student:

Cai Ming Fu Yuancai Zhu Shuchang Tang Chicai Gao Shucheng Ye Farong Yu Yihan Wu Jingduo Han Jie Xiaotang “Molly” Mo

Complexity in Design Award: Huskerbot from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A revolutionary robot that combines machine learning and precise herbicide application for more sustainable farming.

Team Advisor: Santosh K Pitla

student:

Amran Balavantalai Shaswati Behera Nipuna Chamala Abeisinghe Helas Mudhyanselag Krishna Mvva Kaden Monk Kashish Said Zane Likri Riley Grove

Elegance in Design Award: UC Davis’ Robo-ag is an autonomous robot designed for pesticide application to minimize chemical waste and environmental impact.

Team Advisors: Mason Earles, Alex Orensky, Vivien Vuon

student:

Heathup Yun Earl Ranario Nishi Bhagat Liya Desai Connor Davainis Summer Reeves Amir Mazurawi

Small Farms Robot Design Award: UC Santa Cruz’s Electrified Slugs is autonomous navigation software that efficiently weeds small organic farm plant lines.

Team Advisors: Dejan Mirtinovic, Darryl Wong

student:

Oliver Fuchs Joshua Gamlen Catherine Rogachova

Gabe Youtsey, Chief Innovation Officer at the University of California, School of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and founder of VINE, praised the success of the competition.

“The Farm Robotics Challenge aims to shape the future of farming by inspiring the next generation of agricultural technology pioneers,” said Youtsey. “The ideas emerging from this competition are solutions to today’s agricultural challenges and highlight how technology can contribute to a more sustainable, productive and resilient food system. ”

Farm-ng CEO/Founder Ethan Rublee was very impressed with the dedication, creativity and vision shown by the student team.

“The innovative solutions devised by the students are a testament to their determination and ingenuity,” Rubry said. “They are not only addressing the challenges facing agriculture today, they are also proactively anticipating future problems. is really exciting.”

AIFS Deputy Director Steve Brown praised the students for participating in a meaningful moment in agricultural history.

“With two billion more people to feed over the next 25 years, this generation knows they have huge challenges ahead of them, and they are addressing those challenges,” Brown said. rice field. “It’s been inspiring to see this generation of creators, endowed with all kinds of talent, harnessing technology to unleash their imagination and bring their ideas to life.”

In addition to $10,000 for the Grand Prize winner and $5,000 for each category winner and prize money, the Farm Robotics Challenge winner will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative project at FIRA USA 2023 in September. Given. Held in Salinas, California, this premier event serves as a global stage for agricultural innovation, providing an opportunity for these young innovators to make their mark on an international level. Find out more about FIRA USA 2023 and register at https://fira-usa.com.

“All participating teams deserve recognition for their dedication, hard work and innovative solutions,” said Youtsey.

Other competitors include Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo’s Autonomous Grass Weeding Robot and Autonomous Lettuce Weeding Robot. Team Klaatu at UC Santa Barbara. Maze Runners at Brigham Young University. Team 307, Team 306, and the Bobcats at UC Merced. His TartanPest at Carnegie Mellon University. Children of the Corn, Dig Doug, and PruneScape from Purdue University. And SARDOG from Fresno.

For more information on the Farm Robotics Challenge and upcoming events, please visit https://farmbot.ai.

UC Agriculture and Natural Resources brings the power of UC to all 58 California counties. Through research and collaborative expansion in agriculture, natural resources, nutrition, economics and youth development, our mission is to improve the lives of all Californians. Find out more at atucanr.edu and support our work at donate.ucanr.edu.

– University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.morningagclips.com/harvest-assisting-robot-wins-farm-robotics-challenge-top-prize/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos