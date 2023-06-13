Celebrating Innovation: Apply Now for CIO Awards Canada!





I have some very exciting news that I would like to share with you all. Last year we embarked on an amazing journey with the launch of the Canadian CIO Awards Program. Celebrating some of the tech industry’s most innovative organizations and outstanding leaders, the event really hit the spot. It was great to see so many great projects and teams from all over Canada.

In 2022, we are privileged to recognize the outstanding teams that have demonstrated the transformative power of IT in their respective organizations. Among the winners, his two outstanding companies, CIBC and McCain Foods Limited, shined with their innovative projects. CIBC, a leading financial institution, undertook an effort to modernize its stable applications and enable new data services, resulting in greater business agility. Richard Jardim, Executive Vice President and CIO, and Bradley Fedosoff, Senior Vice President of Architecture, Data and Analytics, share insights and experiences, and provide valuable lessons to attendees about navigating complexity and embracing emerging technologies left to

Meanwhile, global food industry leader McCain Foods Limited has shown remarkable resilience in the face of supply chain crises. They quickly accelerated their migration to the cloud and dynamically adapted to changing data requirements across their supply chains. Caroline Morissette, Vice President, Digital & Data; Carlos Valencia, Director, Global Data Services and Platforms; Prateksha Oza, Director, Global Digital Supply Chain; Integrated Supply Chain Technology Portfolio Director of Charge Sandra Castaneda shared their experiences and lessons learned. in this challenging journey.

These winning teams didn’t just win prizes. Above all, they have become the shining stars of our events and case studies, inspiring others with their accomplishments. Their success stories continue to resonate and drive innovation in Canada’s technology industry.

What makes the CIO Awards Canada program unique is its unwavering focus on recognizing the great work that’s happening here in Canada. As part of Foundry’s global CIO event franchise, which includes the prestigious CIO100 in the United States and CIO50 in other countries, the Canada Awards occupy a special place to showcase Canadian innovation.

Now for the thrilling part. Nominations for the 2023 Canadian CIO Awards have officially opened, but the application deadline is approaching June 15, 2023. This is a great opportunity to promote your team’s outstanding achievements and gain their true recognition. Deserved. Whether your organization has created a competitive advantage, optimized business processes, achieved growth, or strengthened customer relationships through IT, we want to hear your story.

