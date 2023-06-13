Tech talent procurement network VanHack secures $3 million for global expansion





VanHack says it has grown to more than 400,000 members while running on its own.

VanHack, a Vancouver-based tech talent sourcing network, has secured a $3 million investment from the golden section of a Texas-based B2B software venture fund. According to Golden Section, the company plans to work with VanHack to expand its global presence.

Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global online recruitment market will reach a valuation of $30.87 billion by 2030 due to increased adoption of digital technologies. VanHack, with the support of the Golden Section, aims to participate in this growth opportunity through international expansion.

Founded in 2015 by Ilya Brotzky, VanHacks software features proprietary AI matching algorithms that improve the efficiency of the hiring process for technical professionals.

VanHacks’ vision is to create a borderless world by empowering tech talent around the world.

VanHack uses AI, and a team of recruiters sends candidate profiles to partners like SkipTheDishes, Booking.com, Rogers, and Deloitte. Once a candidate is selected for an interview through her VanHack, you can work with an interview advisor specialist to help them prepare. We support the collection of information on hiring companies and the implementation of mock interviews.

Additionally, the VanHacks platform offers personalized career coaching, salary trend insights and training resources.

Previously run by itself, VanHack claims to have grown to over 400,000 members in more than 100 countries since its inception. The organization said it has helped hire more than 1,000 tech professionals in Canada and the European Union.

Ultimately, according to Golden Section, VanHacks’ vision is to create a borderless world by empowering tech talent around the world. Beyond its platforms and services, the network has launched several petitions to address the tech talent shortage in Canada.

RELATED: Global Talent Flow Needs Streamlining

Last year, VanHack removed the Labor Market Benefit Plan (LMBP), part of the Global Talent Stream application, a federal program that allows skilled workers to obtain work permits within two weeks of applying. launched a petition asking the government to . VanHack claims in the petition that omitting the plan from the application will simplify the process. The LMBP outlines workers’ commitment to activities that benefit the Canadian labor market.

VanHack also called for the launch of the Global Talent Stream through a petition in 2016.

After securing the funding, Golden Section said it will step up its sales and marketing efforts as VanHack pursues growth. Details about these plans were not disclosed.

On June 14th, VanHack is hosting a speedy interview day for Javascript-savvy tech women.

Featured image courtesy of VanHack

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/tech-talent-sourcing-network-vanhack-secures-3-million-for-global-expansion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos