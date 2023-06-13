Google’s Meta Dominance Under Threat





Google collects user data that is used for targeted advertising. We sell advertising space to third parties. We act as an intermediary between these advertisers and consumers. This limits the ability of third parties to access your data while making it available to proprietary ad mediation services such as Double Click. The company wants to prevent third parties from placing his cookies on his web browser.

The ad tech stack generated about 80% of the $225 billion in ad revenue last year out of about $280 billion in total revenue, and the threat of forced sales and massive fines of up to 10% of global revenue is serious. .

The rapid growth of AI will put the world’s technology companies under even greater scrutiny. Credit: A.P.

Google says its actions against its ad tech stack in the U.S. and Europe are based on flawed arguments and, if successful, will slow innovation, increase advertising costs and slow growth for small businesses and publishers. argued that it would limit As with past fines, it is inevitable that any action taken by the EC will be challenged.

The expected action against Google dates back to 2021, but European countries have gained or are about to gain access to two powerful laws regulating digital content and commerce.

The Digital Services Act (primarily regulating social media content, user data use, and user privacy) and the Digital Markets Act (regulating digital platforms, considered the gatekeepers of online commerce, and focused on competition policy) were enacted. I was. It went into effect in November last year, but it won’t be fully enforced until February or March next year.

Loading

The gist of the bill is to strip platforms of market power and give more power to users and competitors, with the threat of fines, deprivation of investments, and prohibition of enforcement measures. These two bills are serious attacks on mega-technology supremacy.

These platforms have built their dominance through innovation and acquisitions and, until relatively recently, a somewhat laissez-faire attitude toward big tech in the United States. Big Tech, which sees Big Tech as a domestic commercial champion and a paragon of US technological superiority, has stepped up its pushback against big tech companies. Efforts to regulate activities by other jurisdictions.

That has changed. Perhaps surprisingly, the Biden administration has (albeit for different reasons) the market power and behavior of tech companies, as well as (again for different reasons) the content they deal with but are not responsible for. Lawmakers have expressed similar concerns.

The United States and the EC have held a series of talks, including one in March of this year, on cooperating on approaches to regulating digital markets and the digital economy to ensure fair competition. Communicating on proposed mergers, developing a broadly shared approach to digital monopoly, and cooperating on enforcement are key elements of the dialogue.

Any significant agreement between regulators and legislators in the two largest Western digital commerce markets would become the de facto global standard, or at least the standard of the rest of the Western world, but China is very important. and destructive efforts. Crack down on anti-competitive behavior and structures within large corporations in their own technology divisions.

Facebook owner Meta also faces antitrust violations in US and Europe Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

The commercial power and social importance of platforms, and the disruption they caused to traditional commerce, meant that they would eventually be subject to some degree of regulation. European countries are likely to enact the most prescriptive laws, while the British bloc is expected to adopt a more principle-based regime.

There is little doubt that ecosystems and walled gardens, common features of megatech business models, create consumer benefits and convenience, but they also limit competition and consumer benefits.

Bringing generative artificial intelligence to these platforms, with the ability to revolutionize how we live and work, and how companies compete, will further increase the oversight and commitment that govern what and how companies do. only strengthened.

Loading

The freewheeling days of past decades, when megatech companies dominated, seem to be coming to an end. Now they appear to be battling a rear guard operation in the face of the most formidable regulation in order to maintain as much of their advantage and the revenue it generates as possible.

Our Business Briefing newsletter brings you headlines, exclusive coverage and expert opinion. If you register, you can receive it every weekday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/the-walls-are-closing-in-on-google-and-co-20230613-p5dg2a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos