FTC sues to block deal between Microsoft and Activision





The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Monday sued Microsoft to block the completion of its $69 billion acquisition of video game giant Activision Blizzard, in an attempt to block the biggest consumer tech deal in decades. Federal efforts further escalated.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the FTC said the move was necessary because it said Microsoft and Activision could enter into a deal. It asked the court to issue an order blocking the completion of the deal by Thursday evening.

The lawsuit is the latest blow to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, makers of popular video games such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The FTC filed a lawsuit last year through an internal court seeking an injunction against the deal, which it said would hurt competition in various segments of the video game market. Unlike the FTC’s internal courts, federal courts can issue restraining orders that block purchases from being completed, so the agency has filed a separate lawsuit.

The blockbuster acquisition is riddled with regulatory hurdles that are testing whether a big deal can be completed at a time when tech giants are gaining ground. The UK Competition and Markets Authority also moved to suspend the deal in April, but European Union regulators said it could go ahead with the deal in May.

Governments around the world have challenged the power of tech giants like Microsoft. The FTC has accused Facebook parent company Meta of cutting off an emerging competitor and is investigating Amazon for violating antitrust laws. The Justice Department has filed multiple lawsuits against Google alleging independent antitrust violations.

Microsoft has appealed the UK ruling that stopped it from doing business with Activision and promised to fight the FTC in court. Both companies said they expected the deal to close by July.

The UK portion of the deal cannot be completed pending Microsoft’s appeal. If a federal court grants the FTC’s request to suspend the deal, Microsoft will also be unable to complete the deal in the United States.

Former top government antitrust official Bill Baer said the FTC lawsuit was a response to the risk that Microsoft would harm the FTC by trying to avoid the UK ruling. I’m worried about closing the deal elsewhere.

FTC spokeswoman Victoria Graham said in a statement that Microsoft and Activision did not provide a guarantee that the deal would not be completed.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement that the company welcomes the opportunity to sue in federal court.

In a memo to employees, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick said the company welcomed the news as it would speed up the legal process. “It will give us the opportunity to release the facts about the merger more quickly,” he added.

If Microsoft gets this deal done, it would be a monumental moment for the $184 billion gaming industry. Microsoft makes billions of dollars each year from its video game business, but competitors such as Nintendo and Sony, which makes the PlayStation game consoles, have long said they have good game catalogs that lure players to their devices. has been thought. Adding his Activision and its suite of game studios to Microsoft’s Xbox console and its game subscription service could level the playing field.

FTC Chairman Rina Khan has made blocking business deals a cornerstone of her strategy to rein in tech giants and other big companies. Semiconductor maker Nvidia and defense contractor Lockheed Martin withdrew proposed deals after being challenged by Khan’s FTC.

Attempts to block other transactions have been less successful. Last year, the FTC tried to block Meta from acquiring Within, a VR fitness game startup. A federal judge refused to block the closing of the transaction, and the FTC dismissed its broad challenge to the acquisition.

Microsoft has been working to obtain regulatory approval for its acquisition of Activision. Since announcing the deal a year and a half ago, the company has embarked on an allure offensive, pushing regulations around the world to assuage concerns that the deal would reduce the availability of Activisions games and increase prices. He met with authorities and terminated contracts with other game companies.

But those moves failed to persuade U.K. and U.S. regulators to approve the deal. Analysts say the FTC’s new lawsuit is an effort by the United States to regain its legal edge, while Microsoft may complete the deal despite objections from the United Kingdom. said that it may be possible to admit

Games analyst and New York University professor Joost van Dronen said the FTC is reaffirming how determined it is to block the deal. They want to make sure they are still driving the bus in this situation.

