Will Apples Vision Pro revolutionize banking?





Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc., next to Apple Vision Pro mixed reality (XR)… [+] The headset was on display during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, USA. Apple Inc. charges $3,499 for its long-awaited mixed reality headset, putting money into what the company sees as the future of computing to test whether consumers are ready to spend big. increase.Photographer: Philippe Pacheco/Bloomberg

Observations from the 2023 Bloomberg Finance LP Fintech Snark Tank

When Apple speaks, people listen and critics boast.

Experts came out in droves after Apple unveiled its mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro. Apple describes Vision Pro as a spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world. According to the company’s website, the Vision Pro looks like this:

You have an infinite canvas to transform how you use your favorite apps. Place your apps anywhere and scale them to the perfect size to achieve your dream workspace while remaining present in the world around you.

Oh, I see. You can already do that with your MacBook, Tim.

New York University professor and popular blogger and podcaster Scott Galloway is clearly pessimistic about the prospects for Apple’s new products.

I believe the Vision Pro will be remembered as the Neanderthal, an evolutionary dead end, fat-browed, doomed species.

Meanwhile, in Seeking Alpha, Michael McGrath described Vision Pro as a breakthrough spatial computing platform that has the potential to revolutionize industries ranging from entertainment to remote work. said and wrote:

Most people seem to miss the real strategic importance of the Apple Vision Pro. This is not his VR/AR headset, but the computing platform of the future.

McGrath believes everyone will (eventually) want Vision Pro to:

Watch movies on a big 3D screen. McGrath says the Vision Pro will cannibalize the big screen TV market because everyone who likes watching movies and videos will want a Vision Pro instead of a big TV. Well, unless you like watching movies and videos with other people. Have a video conference. According to McGrath, video conferencing can be replaced with a life-size experience where people are in the room. That’s excellent. People on video conferences can really understand how I look like shit. If you don’t like being in front of the camera on a Zoom call, you won’t like life-size Vision Pro video conferencing. travel the world. McGrath writes that Vision Pro will give you a travel-anywhere experience with full-size, 3D views of all sights. Anyone who wants to travel more but doesn’t have the money or the time will buy Vision Pro. i doubt it. Prices for seven-night Caribbean cruises range from $424 per person to $1,158 per person. At the lower end of that range, the price of one Vision Pro gets him on eight cruises. Will Vision Pro impact banking?

Experts speculate on what Vision Pro could do in the banking industry as well. Fintech Reworth chief commercial officer Federico De Simoni wrote that the device will allow:

Empowering bankers to create more personalized and immersive experiences for their customers. For example, a banker can use the device to present customized investment opportunities and financial plans in her three-dimensional interactive format.

You can probably do it, but today we do this to some extent, except for the immersive 3D part, and it doesn’t really affect us at all. So why does it work in an immersive 3D environment? Is it the missing ingredient? i don’t think so.

De Simoni also envisions customers using Vision Pro to conduct virtual meetings with bankers, making interactions more convenient and efficient.

We have that ability today. It was called Facetime, and it did little to revolutionize bank customer service.

De Simoni explains that with the Vision Pros 3-D camera, data can be captured and displayed in a more engaging and understandable way. Perhaps, but that’s not why today’s face-to-face meetings aren’t as impactful.

Vision Pro has yet to revolutionize banking

Galloway’s (usually to the point) analysis of the Vision Pro teardown reveals an interesting angle. That means Apple may not care if the product sells well, as long as the product puts Meta in a tight spot.

Zuckerberg is spending a small country’s GDP trying to invent a Metaverse where Apple owns the roads and power plants. Vision Pro is insurance against the metaverse evolving into more than just a panic room.

That may be so in the short term, but Apple’s approach tends to be more forward-looking and patiently building growth.

Yes, the iPhone caught on like wildfire, but Apple Pay didn’t. The service took years to gain traction, but has recently seen widespread adoption, with the company launching his Apple Cash, Apple Card and Apple Pay Later. No doubt there are many more banking tricks in store.

Our history of technology adoption over the past 25 years provides insight into when and how Vision Pro will impact banking operations after impacting other industries.

Long before online channels impacted banking, they impacted the retail, entertainment and telecommunications industries. The same was true for mobile channels (and devices).

There are two big reasons why augmented and virtual reality devices haven’t taken hold in the banking industry before others:

Form factors have significant limitations. There’s a reason Apple limited Vision Pro reviewers to 30 minutes on the device. Continued use would have caused dizziness and headaches. After shopping and entertainment in a VR headset, do you want to extend that time to the bank? Banking is not so important to people. The big contradiction in financial services is that even though money is really, really very important to us, we are more concerned about which movie to go to, which restaurant to eat at, which video than managing money. Choosing to spend a lot of time deciding whether to play a game. .

The potential use cases for Vision Pro in banking that people think of aren’t all that compelling. They don’t solve the real problems people have with money management, and the device does nothing to add convenience, which is a major driver of technology adoption in banks.

After Vision Pro revolutionized retail, travel, and entertainment, and Apple released Vision Pro Contact Lenses, it’s time to talk about Vision Pro revolutionizing the banking industry.

