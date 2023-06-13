Google Announces Perspective Filters





Google finally introduced perspective filters to Google mobile search results. There’s a lot of confusion about what perspectives are, as Google has released or tested a number of search features over the past year, but the perspective search filter is now live and Google demoed it at his I/O. This is what I did.

Here’s a screenshot of the feature that’s been live for me since Saturday. Click to enlarge (screenshot taken on Sunday).

It was first spotted by Kumapar Shah early Saturday morning.

It was early May when we first saw Google testing a perspective search filter. But in late March, Google launched a news perspective feature that is separate from this search filter. Also, while Google showed featured snippet perspectives early on, Google launched them without a named perspective.

Google says this perspective search filter will show you long- and short-form videos, images and posts shared by people on discussion boards, Q&A sites and social media platforms. Google also displays detailed information about the creator of this content, such as name, profile picture, and information about the popularity of the content.

This is followed by further comments from Glenn et al.

Forum discussion on Twitter.

