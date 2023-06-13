Vision Pro is the perfect gadget for the apocalypse





Apple’s latest products protect users from a burning world.

Photo illustration: The Atlantic.Source: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty; Joe Priese/Apple/Reuters

June 12, 2023 at 1:48 PM ET

Perhaps my brain has been poisoned by staring at social feeds churning out depressing news for over a decade, but the demo video for Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset is the first. What I noticed was a haze-colored light. In this promotional clip of him, a well-dressed man and woman are shown mostly alone in a modestly furnished home, staring at the rich content of her goggles on $3,500 aluminum alloy skis. increase. Despite the bells and whistles, I was riveted by the glow emanating from the windows of Apple’s painstakingly constructed demo environment. I became resentful, recognizing it as a golden hour in a sky stained with wildfire smoke.

As millions more have known since last week, the feeling of being wrapped in low-hanging smog is hard to forget. I moved west from New York six years ago. Since then, smoke season has taken its toll physically and mentally. The weather patterns stop and time seems to stand still in a sharp haze. It doesn’t just sting your eyes or hurt your throat. During the longest and most important days of summer, we are forced to stay indoors and away from the outside world.

We know this wasn’t what Apple’s meticulous design geniuses had in mind when they released this video last Monday. Rather than the sepia haze of a 400 Air Quality Index, the demo was clearly lit to evoke the intimacy and warmth of late-night light streaming through the double-glazed bay windows of an ideal Californian bungalow. I told myself to relax, stop being such a destructive person, and move on. But about 18 hours later, I woke up to an image of the East Coast with the familiar climate apocalypse Instagram filter. My mind went back to the Vision Pro, an advanced marvel of immersive technology aimed primarily at protecting the eyes. An excellent device for endangered planets.

Read: Your Phone Wasn’t Built For The Apocalypse

In other words, last week was a particularly bizarre week revealing a future where people with ample disposable income could retire from the physical world to the gated communities of 360-degree iPhone screens. The idiosyncratic aesthetic of Apple’s presentation and the dystopian-adjacent features of the Vision Pro headset, such as projecting your eyes outward so people around you know you’re not playing 7D Angry. ) is reflexively overanalyzed. bird. It may also be ruthless to tie marketing videos to climate change and disaster avoidance. Still, I had a hard time watching the world’s biggest tech companies lay out their vision for the future of computing and not find it ironic, even somewhat apocalyptic.

Screenshot from Apples Vision Pro marketing video

There’s a moment in Apple’s demo that shows an exhausted woman on a crowded plane. A baby is crying in the background. She tunes her Vision Pro. Airplane chaos fades into the background as she becomes one with her premium content. This total immersion has an obvious appeal, but it’s also a total concession to the screen, as John Harman of New York puts it. I think of Vision Pro as the last pixel area available: peripheral vision.

That’s a sane strategy for a giant company worth about $2.9 trillion. There’s a final frontier feel to it, complete sensory colonization. But it’s also a rather depressing departure from Apple’s previous vision for its products. The company has historically marketed innovative products as tools that help users navigate the world. In a sleek promotional video, iPhone and Apple Watch are more than just screens in between, they drive people’s lives and enrich them everywhere. Features such as Maps, Siri Search, and the Calendar app help the ideal, productive Apple Man in his efficient and current life. The Vision Pro offer is different. It encourages the user to look further inward. It’s not a tool to help you navigate the physical world, it’s a way of coordinating it.

Evaluating new technology is difficult without considering the world in which it is embedded. In the case of the Vision Pro, they were partly talking about a world of inevitable climate emergencies, as we saw last week, for which large parts of the country are unprepared. In recent years, even Cupertino optimists seem to be tackling this wider situation, introducing his Apple features such as collision detection, satellite emergency calls, extreme weather monitoring and, most recently, mental health insights. is. These are features that keep you safe and alive in a hostile world.

Perhaps this tacit perception is what makes it especially ironic for companies to pivot to inward-looking technology. How else should you feel when you hear a tech executive utter the phrase, “Your whole world is your app’s canvas”? that it may spark the imagination of others, evoke strong emotions, and trigger an immediate realization that something new is possible. For me, Vision Pro is a success here. Watching it feels a strong and sudden tug in the wrong direction at a time when so many signs suggest a challenge or reassessment of our relationships. When we look to the future, we feel the anxiety and uncertainty of facing various challenges, and the ability to confront problems head-on is required. The Vision Pro may be nothing more than an expensive gadget or gimmick, but it represents a rationale that seems ludicrously unsuitable for our times. In other words, it urges us to narrow our collective horizons in this moment that demands our testimony and our clear demands. , unblinking gaze.

