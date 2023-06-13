Xbox Series S Carbon Black with 1TB Storage: How to Pre-Order





The $300 Xbox Series S is a great entry point into current-gen games, but the relatively modest 512GB of storage fills up quickly as games get bigger and bigger. Microsoft knows this, so it launched a new he 1TB version of the console, painted black just in case.

The $350 Xbox Series S Carbon Black features the same compact design that first launched in 2020, this time ditching the white for a more subdued look and offering nearly double the storage space To do. Pre-orders are currently being accepted, and it will hit stores on September 1st.

The Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black Edition brings a sleek black paint coat and nearly double the storage to Microsoft’s next-generation small and affordable console.

For starters, the Xbox Series S is Microsoft’s entry-level console, offering many of the same key benefits as the $500 Xbox Series X at a much lower price. This includes a fast SSD for near-instant load times, a quick resume feature for instantly switching between multiple games, and enough internal power to run games smoothly at up to 120 frames per second. will be We have long considered this one of the best values ​​in console gaming. You’ll have to live without a disc drive to use the physical games and his more immersive 4K capabilities of the Series X, but it’s a great starting point for those who want it. Play the latest blockbusters.

Offering nearly double the storage for just $50 more than the launch model, the new Carbon Black Series S adds to this great value, especially considering the price of external storage. Until recently, the only option to expand the storage of your Xbox Series S or Xs was to choose one of Seagates’ own expansion cards. Expansion cards start at $90 for 512 GB of additional storage and go up to $280 for 2 TB of additional space. Storage maker WD_Black recently entered the market with its own cards priced at $80 for 500 GB and $150 for 1 TB. It’s available, but not cheap.

Purchased separately from authorized retailers, the initial Series S and 500 GB expansion card add up to at least $380. This brings the Carbon Black model to a $30 value, leaving you with cash to spend on more games or Game Pass subscriptions.

We’ve heard feedback that 500 GB could be a limit for some people, and we’ve heard feedback about expansion cards and are working on it, Xbox head Phil Spencer said in March 2016. said at a roundtable held by the company after the big Xbox gaming showcase held in Los Angeles. But we wanted him to make a console with 1TB built in as well. We will continue to receive feedback on consoles and continue building our roadmap going forward. [the] Consoles are today and will be tomorrow. And frankly, it will be for us in the future.

That said, the white 512GB Xbox Series S is almost always on sale these days, currently at $250 on Amazon, and is still a good choice for those looking to spend as little as possible. Throw in the $80 WD_Black card and if the White model is available at a discount, he could theoretically get a 1TB Series S for less than the price of a Carbon Black unit.

We got a brief glimpse of the new carbon black model, but it’s a true black Xbox Series S with the same matte coating as the Xbox Series X. It looks like it’s easier to get fingerprints than the white model. It looks too similar to its higher-end siblings, and I worry that uninformed parents might end up buying the wrong box. I still love the two-tone look of the white Series S, but the carbon black version seems like a perfectly sleek little black box that you can casually leave in your entertainment center (must be in your backpack). remains surprisingly small). .

If you already own a current-generation Xbox, there’s little reason to choose this model, but if you’re buying your first Xbox console, doing a final upgrade from an older Xbox One, or just want a 2 in your kid’s room. If you want to put down a second system, the Black Edition is arguably the best value in Carbon’s current lineup.

In addition to the new Xbox Series S, Microsoft has also released a special Starfield-themed version of the Xbox Wireless Controller (your favorite PC gamepad) and Xbox Wireless Headset. At $80 and $125 respectively, both are more expensive than the off-the-shelf offerings, but the controllers, for example, have transparent triggers, textured grips, and handy text around the buttons that let you see the game’s starship. , also has very good features and design elements. You can see the controls at a glance. The highly anticipated Starfield is finally coming to Xbox consoles and PC on his September 6th, so now’s not a bad time to get ready. And if he buys a 125GB Xbox just for this game, he should probably buy one with a lot of storage.

