How to group in Google Slides [Step-by-Step Guide]





Grouping objects in Google Slides streamlines the editing process by allowing users to move, resize, and apply formatting to collections of objects. This will make your presentation design more efficient.

To group objects in Google Slides, Shift-click to select multiple objects (images or shapes). Right-click the selected objects and select Group from the context menu.

This guide outlines how to use grouping in Google Slides to enhance your presentations and provide visually appealing content.

What is Google Slides Grouping?

Grouping in Google Slides is an important feature that allows users to manage multiple elements more efficiently.

Learning how to group things in Google Slides makes it easier to move, resize, and change a set of elements (images, shapes, objects, etc.) without having to adjust them individually. This feature greatly enhances the workflow of the presentation design process, saving time and effort.

Practical application of grouping in Google Slides

Grouping objects in Google Slides has several advantages:

Arrange multiple elements evenly across a slide Create consistent design elements throughout a presentation Manage complex slide layouts with multiple layers of objects How to group in Google Slides

To group objects and manage them together in Google Slides, simply follow these steps:

Before learning how to group items in Google Slides, you need to know how to select items. Simply click on a single element to select it. To select multiple objects at once:

Click on the first object. For non-adjacent objects, hold down Shift, Ctrl (on Windows), or Control (on Mac).

Hold down Shift (Windows) or Control (Mac) and click additional objects to add them to the selection.

You can also click and drag a selection box around the objects you want to select. This method only works if multiple objects are close together on the slide.

Grouping objects in Google Slides

Now let’s see how to group images in Google Slides.

Select the objects to group (follow the method described in the previous section). Right-click one of the selected objects and select Group from the menu that appears. This groups the selected objects so that you can move, resize, and edit them as a unit. You can also use keyboard shortcuts to group by pressing Ctrl + Alt + G (on Windows) or Command + Option + G (on Mac).

Alternatively, you can group objects using the Arrange menu at the top of the screen.from the drop-down menu[配置]>[グループ]Click.

Modifying and Editing Grouped Objects

After grouping objects in Google Slides, you may need to change or edit them. To edit individual objects within a group, double-click the object you want to change. This allows you to make changes without ungrouping the entire set.

If you need to add a new object to an existing group, you have to ungroup the object first. Then select the new objects along with the original objects and regroup them using the steps above.

How to ungroup in google slides

To ungroup the objects later, follow these steps:

Click a grouped object to select it. Right-click a grouped object and select Ungroup from the context menu. You can also use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + G (on Windows) or Cmd + Shift + G (on Mac) to ungroup.

Or from the menu bar[配置]>[グループ解除]can also be selected.

Why can’t I group objects in Google Slides?

Users may encounter issues when trying to group objects in Google Slides. These issues can occur for several reasons, including:

1. Only certain elements can be grouped

Google Slides lets you group images and shapes instead of text boxes. Make sure you select the right type of element for grouping.

2. Elements must be on the same slide

Grouping can only be done for elements on the same slide. Make sure all the objects you want to group are on the same slide.

3. You need to select multiple objects

Group options are only available when you select multiple objects. To select multiple objects, click and drag, or Shift-click each object individually.

incompatible elements

Some objects (such as inserted YouTube videos) cannot be grouped. If you cannot group certain items, make sure the groupings are compatible.

Additional Tips for Grouping Items in Google Slides

Learning how to group objects in Google Slides is essential to designing effective presentations. Here are some additional tips to help you get the most out of this feature. Here are some of them:

1. Use layers strategically

If you work with multiple elements in your presentation, consider using layers to organize your content. This approach enhances your ability to manage elements efficiently and improves the overall design of your slides.

2. Duplicate grouped elements

If you need to reuse a set of grouped elements on multiple slides, you can easily duplicate them. Select the group and press Ctrl+D (Windows) or Cmd+D (Mac) to copy the duplicated group to other slides as needed.

3. Combine grouping with other features

Grouping is especially powerful when combined with other Google Slides features such as animations, transitions and formatting. By grouping elements, you can apply these effects to multiple objects at once, resulting in a more dynamic and engaging presentation.

final thoughts

Grouping objects in Google Slides greatly enhances the design of your presentation by allowing you to create different layouts and arrangements. Understanding when to group or ungroup elements is key to working efficiently.

Once you start mastering the tricks of grouping in Google Slides, you can take your presentations to the next level.

Looking for a spreadsheet template to get your work started? Find premium templates now and enjoy 50% off with code SSP.

Get Premium Template

