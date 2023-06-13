Full camera specs for Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship models





The Pixel 8 series is yet to be released, and Google is expected to revamp its flagship lineup in the fall. Nevertheless, Kamila Wojciechowska outlined both models of cameras her hardware and how they differ from each other. On the one hand, Google has reportedly equipped the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with the Samsung ISOCELL GN2, an upgrade from the ISOCELL GN1 that graced the premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series models.

The ISOCELL GN2 outputs 50 MP like its predecessor, but has a larger sensor that captures 35% more light. Furthermore, the ISOCELL GN2 has a pixel width of 1.4 m while the ISOCELL GN1 has a pixel width of 1.2 m. In theory, the Tensor G3 should allow the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to record video at 8K and 30 FPS, but Google may disable it due to overheating concerns. Additionally, the pair will support staggered HDR, which will improve the speed and accuracy of HDR capture compared to his previous Pixel.

Wojciechowska, on the other hand, claims that Google designed the Pixel 8 Pro with an ultra-wide camera that is superior to its non-Pro siblings. As the image below shows, an insider says the Pixel 8 retains the Sony IMX386, but the optical zoom is 0.55x compared to his 0.67x on his Pixel 7. Likewise, Google has left the front-facing cameras on both models unchanged. This also applies to the ISOCELL GM5, which serves as the Pixel 7 Pro’s telephoto camera.

Conversely, the Pixel 8 Pro will launch with the IMX787, the 64MP sensor that Google first used as the primary camera for the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a new ToF sensor (STM VL53L8 8×8) and a rumored FIR thermometer (Melexis MLX90632). Apparently, the Pixel 8 Pro uses the latter only for temperature measurement, not for improving image quality. In addition, Google is said to have developed “Adaptive Torch”, a function that changes the intensity of the flash, and “Segmentation AWB”, which improves AI image processing.

