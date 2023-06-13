Toyota Unveils New Battery Technology, Plans for EV Innovation





TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) said it will introduce high-performance solid-state batteries and other technologies to boost the range and performance of its electric vehicles and reduce costs.

The Japanese automaker said it aims to launch next-generation batteries from 2026, aiming to win over consumers with vehicles that offer longer driving range and shorter charging times.

He also said that he is developing a mass production method for all-solid-state batteries and aims to commercialize them in 2027-2028.

The announcement comes on the eve of Toyota’s annual shareholders’ meeting, where strategy and governance will be scrutinized, and is the most revealing of Toyota’s strategy to compete in the fast-growing EV market, where it lags behind rivals. became.

Toyota shares rose 4.45% to ¥2,161 on Tuesday.

The company said it will produce EVs with more efficient lithium-ion batteries and a range of 1,000 km (621 miles). By comparison, the long-range version of Tesla’s (TSLA.O) Model Y, the world’s best-selling EV, can drive about 530 kilometers based on U.S. testing standards.

Toyota has not provided details on the expected cost or location of the new long-range EV, nor has it revealed where the next-generation solid-state battery it says it is working on will be manufactured or the investment required.

“What we want to achieve is to change the future with BEVs,” said Takeo Kato, president of Toyota’s new EV division, BEV Factory, in a video posted to Toyota’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Kato said, “From 2026, we will launch a full lineup of next-generation battery EVs on the global market.”

Toyota also detailed other technologies it plans to introduce to reduce the cost of EVs and batteries.

The company has embraced production innovations pioneered by US EV leader Tesla, pledging to use “self-driving” assembly lines and Giga casting to reduce production costs.

Kato said the BEV plant, which was established in May, aims to produce about 1.7 million vehicles by 2030, about half of the 3.5 million EVs that Toyota aims to sell annually by the same year. It is said that

In April, the company sold 8,584 EVs worldwide, including the Lexus brand, accounting for more than 1% of global sales in a single month for the first time.

Reported by Daniel Rusink.

Daniel Rusink

thomson Reuters

Daniel Lusink is Japan correspondent. Most recently, he covered the Japanese auto industry, documenting how the world’s largest automaker navigates the transition to electric vehicles and unprecedented supply chain disruptions. Since Roisink joined Reuters in 2018, he has also covered the Japanese economy, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, COVID-19, and the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy experiment.

