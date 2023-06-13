Instacart may expand food bank deliveries nationwide





Charlotte’s Loaves & Fishes food bank, the first to be founded by innovation, could be able to feed the hungry across the country.

Charlotte, North Carolina Instacart seeks solutions to feed the hungry thanks to Charlotte-born innovations invented to make a difference, and is considering launching a new platform on a nationwide scale. I’m here.

The technology, which was first introduced last year, will allow people purchasing food from the Loaves & Fishes food bank to make their product choices online. Now, the delivery service is looking to expand its innovation nationwide.

Loaves & Fishes CEO Tina Postel said the virtual option is ideal for customers with medical or dietary needs, allowing them to make their own food choices from home.

“I was looking for an opportunity to get back to customer choice,” Postel said. During the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks, like many others, have pivoted to contactless pickup and delivery. However, those alternatives weren’t customized and removed some elements of self-shopping from the experience.

“We knew that grocery delivery was the best way to get food to people in need, but the choice was important to us,” Postel explained. “This technology was a game changer.

All this thanks to our team of Charlotte-based engineers, our inspirational moments, and our desire to give back.

Loaves and Fishes customers can purchase the food bank through a special platform within the Instacart app.

Postel explained that food can be served based on preferences, cultural needs and diabetes medical needs, through which diabetes-friendly food can be ordered.

The innovation, first launched at Loaves & Fishes in Charlotte, could end up feeding the hungry across the country.

Steve Hagood, Chief Information Officer of Trane Technologies, and Aly Brooke, Vice President of Hylaine, are longtime friends and both big names in the tech industry from Charlotte. To meet this need, they decided to share resources.

One afternoon we were having a conversation, “What can we do to make a difference?” Hagood remembered.

They brought in partners with Kroger (the parent company of Matthews-based Harris Teeter) and Food Lion, both of which reached out to Instacart, the online shopping and delivery platform used by the grocery chain. rice field.

Coben recalled that Instacart was enthusiastic about helping. This project will be the first time they have worked with a food pantry to do something like this.

I’m really proud of the fact that the tech community was trying to come together,” said Hagwood. “We didn’t know how it would turn out, but we were happy to spend some time trying to see what difference it could make, and we are making a difference.

The service was first launched a year ago and has served over 3,000 clients.

It all started with a conversation between two friends discussing community issues,” Coben said.[We] I find it truly incredible that you are actually proposing solutions and helping people. ”

Hagwood also appreciates their ability to pool connections “for the greater good of the community.”

Building on its proven success in Charlotte, they hope to bring this technology to communities across the country.

