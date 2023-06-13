4 tips for spotting deepfakes and other AI-generated images : Life Kit : NPR





Photos don’t scatter. Collage by NPR

As we debate how artificial intelligence will impact jobs, the economy, politics, and our shared reality, one thing is clear. That means AI-generated content is on the rise.

You’ve probably already seen content created by generative AI software that can generate realistic text, images, audio, and video.

So what do we need to know to distinguish fact from AI fiction, and how can we think about using AI responsibly?

How to spot AI manipulation

Thanks to image generators like OpenAI’s DALL-E2, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion, AI-generated images are more realistic and accessible than ever before. Also, the technology to create videos from whole cloth is advancing rapidly.

But the current wave of fake images is far from perfect, especially when it comes to portraying people. Generators sometimes struggle to create realistic hands, teeth, and accessories such as glasses and jewelry. Additional irregularities can occur if the image contains multiple people.

Consider the recently talked about composite image of the Pope in a stylish fluffy coat. Upon closer inspection, his fingers don’t actually grab the coffee cup he appears to be holding. The rims of his glasses are distorted.

AI-generated image: Fake image of Pope in white down jacket.Pablo Xavier; Commentary by NPR hide captions

Toggle Pablo Xavier captions. Annotated by NPR

Another fake photo purportedly showing former President Donald Trump being arrested also went viral. In some images, the hands were weird and the faces in the background were weirdly blurry.

AI-generated image: Fake image of former President Donald Trump being arrested. Elliott Higgins. Annotate with NPR Hide Captions

Switch caption Elliott Higgins. Annotated by NPR

Synthetic videos have their own quirks, such as slight discrepancies in sound and movement, and distortion of the mouth. They often lack the facial expressions and subtle body movements that real people do.

Some tools try to detect AI-generated content, but they aren’t always reliable.

Experts caution against over-reliance on this type of information. For example, the latest version of Midjourney renders hands much better. In the past, the lack of blinking was an indication that the video could be computer-generated, but now it’s not.

“The problem is we started to develop the idea that we can tell AI-generated images by these little cues, and the cues don’t last long,” he said, helping people use video and technology. Sam Gregory of Witness, a nonprofit that does to protect human rights.

Unless you are trained in digital forensics, spending long hours analyzing images can be counterproductive, Gregory said. Also, being overly skeptical can backfire, giving bad actors the opportunity to discredit genuine images and videos as fakes.

Use SIFT to assess what you are looking at

Instead of going down the rabbit hole of examining an image pixel by pixel, experts recommend using proven media literacy techniques and zooming out.

One of the models created by research scientist Mike Corfield is called SIFT. This he means four steps. “Stop”. Check your sources. Find better coverage. Trace the original context.

The whole idea is to slow down and consider what you’re looking at, especially the photos, posts, and claims that evoke your emotions.

“Something seems too good or too funny to be true, unbelievable, or confirms existing prejudices,” says Gregory. “People want to lean on a belief that something is true, a belief that confirms their beliefs about a particular medium.”

A good first step is to look for other coverage on the same topic. If it’s an image or video of an event such as a politician’s speech, do you have other photos of the same event?

Does the location look accurate? A fake photo of a non-existent Pentagon explosion has gone viral, causing a temporary drop in the stock market. However, the building pictured didn’t really resemble the Pentagon.

Google recently announced that it will make it easier to see when a photo was first posted online. This could help identify AI-generated photos as well as photos shared in a misleading or incorrect context, such as a viral image of a shark swimming on a flooded highway. Appears after a hurricane.

Stop and think about other situations. Scammers have begun using voice spoofs to impersonate distressed families and trick people. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has warned consumers and urged them to be vigilant. If you receive a call from a friend or relative demanding money, we encourage you to call back a known number to verify that you are who you say you are.

check the source

AI images aren’t the only things that computers can fool. Chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Bing, and Google’s Bard are very good at generating highly plausible text. But that doesn’t mean that what they tell you is true or accurate.

It is trained on large amounts of text to find statistical relationships between words. They use that information to create everything from recipes to political speeches to computer code.

Gary Marcus, a cognitive scientist and professor emeritus at New York University, said that while the text chatbots spew may sound very human, they don’t learn, think, or create like humans. Say no.

“They don’t have a model of the world. They don’t have a logical mind. They don’t know what the facts are. They’re not made for it,” he says. “They are basically powerful autocompletes that predict what words are plausible in a given context, but plausible and true are not the same thing.”

ChatGPT fabricated a harmful allegation of sexual harassment against a law professor. This is a made up story that my colleague Jeff Branfiel, editor and correspondent for NPR’s Science Desk, never wrote. Mr. Bing made up the words of the Pentagon spokesman. Bard made a factual error during the high-profile launch of the company, and the stock price of Google’s parent company plummeted.

So, like Google’s Bard or Microsoft’s Bing, you should double-check everything your chatbot says, even if the source is in a footnote. Make sure the links you cite are genuine and actually support the information your chatbot provides.

Use generative AI tools responsibly

AI is unreliable and can be dangerous in its early stages. But it’s also fun and interesting to experiment with. And like it or not, generative AI tools are integrated into all sorts of software, from email and search to Google Docs, Microsoft Office, Zoom, Expedia, and Snapchat.

Experimenting with chatbots and image generators is a great way to learn more about how technology works, what it can and can’t do.

“My main piece of advice for everyone is go for it,” says Professor Ethan Morrick of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. “You should definitely build something. He should definitely spend an hour on ChatGPT. You should try to automate the work.”

Morrick wants his students to use AI. While he is an avid user of chatbots and other forms of his AI, he is also wary of their potential abuse.

“You have to understand this, because we live in a world where there is no one to give good advice.

There are a few things to keep in mind when experimenting with generative AI.

Privacy: Be smart about sharing personal information with AI software. The system may use your input for training, and your company may have access to what you enter. Ethics: What do you create with your software? For example, do you ask an image generator to copy the style of a living artist? Or do you use it in a class without the teacher’s knowledge? Agreed: If you’re making an image, who are you portraying? Is it a parody? Could the portrayal harm them? Disclosure: When you share your AI creations on social media, have you made it clear that they are computer-generated? What if more are shared without that disclosure? Fact check: As explained above Also, chatbots are doing things wrong. So please double check before posting or sharing any important information.

“You can think of it like an infinitely useful intern who has access to all human knowledge and builds things up from time to time,” Morrick says.

The audio portion of this episode was produced by Thomas Lu and edited by Brett Neely and Megan Keane.

