NUBRIC Announces Project Spark Tech Plan | News, Sports, Jobs





NEW ULM – The New Ulm Business Resources and Innovation Center unveiled Project Spark on Wednesday at the New Ulm Community Center.

The project was created as a collaboration between NUBRIC and the Center for Rural Innovation (CORI) to explore the idea of ​​building and supporting a tech economy in New Ulm. This includes further embedding technology into current sectors such as agriculture, and creating a place for technology-focused companies.

NUBRIC President and CEO Paul Wessel was the first speaker at Project Spark. He emphasized that technology is essential to the future success of manufacturing and agriculture. Of the top 8 trends in manufacturing and agriculture, software is the leading theme.

“AI, software. Advanced robotics, software. Additive manufacturing, software. Cybersecurity, software. Precision and renewable agriculture, software.” “I see the theme going on here… this is no longer Grandpa’s farm.”

Wessel ended his presentation by demonstrating the power of artificial intelligence. A computer program called ChatGPT was commissioned to perform a task previously only performed by humans. This includes creating a logic program to automatically turn off the lights, and creating press releases for the city of New He Alm.

The program was able to complete these tasks with human-like accuracy and depth in under 30 seconds. He used it to explain how AI like ChatGPT can greatly enhance software development for manufacturing and agricultural businesses.

NUBRIC and CORI have several partnerships planned and already underway to increase the chances of a successful Project Spark at New Ulm.

The World Innovation Initiative enables strategic planning for the tech economy over the next three years. CORI is currently working on incorporating Nu Ulm into this. And if successful, New Ulm could join 38 other communities around the country called the World Innovation Network. The network aims to strengthen the planned technology economy in these rural areas.

Project Lead the Way (PLTW) provides science, technology, engineering and math-focused learning for children of all ages in New Ulm’s schools. The program has already been approved and is being implemented in four regional schools, including Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Martin Luther University. NUBRIC is currently working to bring this curriculum into public schools in New Ulm as early as this year.

CORI Founder and Executive Director Matt Dunn spoke next. Prior to founding CORI, Dunn founded the Community Affairs division of Google, which he ran with the goal of bringing high-speed internet to rural America.

Dunn founded CORI in 2017 to build prosperous economies in rural areas. He used the 2008 recession’s continued negative impact on rural areas as a catalyst for the idea.

“After the 2008 recession, there has been no comparable recovery,” Dunn said. “In the cities, the commotion quickly returned, but not so much in the countryside. The recovery after the economic shock is again uneven.”

Dunn realized that the technology economy is no different than the manufacturing economy was 40 years ago. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to import cash and export value,” Dunn said. “The average he is to be able to add not only jobs that are growing three times faster, but also jobs that can bring in high-paying jobs in the long run. There is usually some other work that goes along with it.”

He believes that widespread access to high-speed internet and increased venture capital in rural communities have made New Ulm a uniquely strong region for developing the technology economy.

He concluded by joking about the traits that make New Ulm successful. “The real key to rural economic development is broadband, blues and beer, the three he’s B. You can imagine New Ulm is already way ahead,” Dunn said.

After Dunn’s presentation, Wessel added that New Ulm, which uses an independent energy grid, greatly reduces blackouts and brownouts, thus providing additional strength. Such outages can compromise cybersecurity, crippling technology-dependent companies and sectors.

The event ended with Paul Wessel announcing plans for the Project Spark Technology Campus in New Ulm.

“This includes state-of-the-art systems, robotics and automation labs, university-level classrooms, a software development suite, eight business incubator and accelerator spaces, and commercial warehouse rental space,” Wessel said. .

Building the campus will cost between $6 million and $8 million. NUBRIC and CORI will provide several funding for this project, including federal and state grants, the sale of energy from the proposed solar power plant, and a portion of the proceeds from the business that uses the warehouse and business space. Seeking funding options.

State legislator Paul Torkelson believes Project Spark could be a success in line with the migration trend to New Ulm. “I think it’s very positive. New Ulm has immense potential,” Torkelson said. They have set up permanent residences or are working from home,” he said. I suspect we’ll see a similar movement here at New Ulm. ”

