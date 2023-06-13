Twitter Stops Paying Google Cloud Fees Under Musk: Platformer





Under Elon Musk’s ownership, Twitter has stopped paying fees to Google Cloud, Platformer reports. It’s unclear what will happen to some services hosted on Google Cloud, sources told the media. Since buying Twitter, Musk has embarked on drastic cost-cutting measures, including refusing to pay some bills. Loading Something is loading.

Platformer reports that Twitter has stopped paying its bills to Google Cloud as owner Elon Musk continues to slash costs.

The media reported that Twitter signed a multi-year contract with Google in 2018 to host services such as anti-spam and removal of child sexual abuse content on its own servers. The system Twitter uses to find media containing violent extremism and baseless gore is all hosted on Google Cloud, he reported Platformer.

Since buying Twitter, which he claimed was on the verge of bankruptcy, Musk has tightened his grip on the company’s finances. His most drastic move was laying off about half of Twitter’s employees the week after he took office, and then phasing out other staff.

The tech mogul has also cut free meals for its staff, auctioned off Twitter merchandise, and introduced fees to access some of the site’s services, such as the BlueCheck verification program.

Musk has also stopped paying some bills, leading to lawsuits from companies alleging he owed money. The allegations range from unpaid bills to marketing companies for branded merchandise rented to Twitter offices.

The Information previously reported that Twitter has been trying to renegotiate its deal with Google for months. The deal promised the social media giant to spend $1 billion over five years.

The Information reports that Twitter ultimately continued to pay for Google Cloud because of the huge amount of advertising revenue it generated from the company, but “at some point” changed its mind and decided to pay for the bills. It stopped paying and is now continuing to pay, Platformer reports. We plan to completely stop using the platform.

Platformer reported that Twitter is rushing to migrate its services off Google Cloud before the deal expires on June 30, but that’s taking longer than expected, according to people familiar with the matter. He said it was unclear what would happen to some services.

For example, it’s unclear if Twitter will move Smyte to its own servers, sources told Platformer.

Acquired by Twitter in 2018, Smyte, a company that provides tools to stop harassment, abuse and spam, is hosted on Google Cloud Platform and is scheduled to shut down at the end of this month, Platformer reported.

Twitter and Google did not respond to insider requests for comment outside of normal business hours.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/elon-musk-twitter-stopped-paying-google-cloud-bills-money-platformer-2023-6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

