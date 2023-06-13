Google Expands Media Buying Transparency Tools





Google is expanding gross revenue verification to more publishers and buyers to ensure there are no hidden fees in ad tech.

Dan Taylor, vice president of global advertising at Google, said the industry needs to be more transparent about the media buying process.

According to Integral Ad Science, 42% of marketers surveyed say transparency is their primary challenge with programmatic buying.

Anyone involved in digital advertising should pay attention to this trend, Taylor said. Lack of pricing transparency creates mistrust and affects marketer confidence.

While we are making progress as an industry, it is time to move beyond momentary research to accountability and systemic change to strengthen trust in digital advertising.

Last year, Google introduced “Total Revenue Verification,” a tool that allows buyers and publishers to self-verify that no hidden fees have been taken from their digital advertising transactions when using Google Ad Manager.

Since then, we’ve tested the solution with dozens of partners, including publishers like Raptive and Prisma Media, and buyers like OMG and Jellyfish. ” he says Taylor. “In the process, we incorporated feedback from our partners into the product.

Total revenue verification is now available to all publishers using Ad Manager 360 and all advertisers and agencies using Display & Video 360.

We are also working to expand our integration into the ecosystem of ad tech providers that interoperate with our tools, including demand-side platforms like Yahoo and sell-side platforms like Index Exchange.

Our partnership will shape this new solution in a way that will benefit others in the industry and help increase confidence in programmatic buying for everyone.

