Toyota unveils new battery technology, sweeping plans for EV innovation





by Daniel Rusink

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it will introduce high-performance solid-state batteries and other technologies to improve the range and reduce costs of future electric vehicles (EVs), a strategic move. It was announced that the stock price rose as a major axis.

The Japanese giant’s technology roadmap covers various aspects such as next-generation battery development and a radical redesign of its factory to compete in a burgeoning EV market that lags behind its Tesla-led rivals. The company’s plans have been revealed to the fullest extent possible. .

The plan, announced a day before the annual shareholder meeting, will see governance and strategy under former CEO Akio Toyoda under scrutiny, including a slow pivot to battery EVs.

Shares of the world’s best-selling automaker soared 5% on the day to 2,173 yen, the highest since August.

Toyota said it aims to launch next-generation lithium-ion batteries from 2026 that offer longer driving range and faster charging.

It also touted “technological advances” in addressing the durability issue of all-solid-state batteries and said it was developing means to mass produce these batteries with a target commercialization date of 2027-2028.

All-solid-state batteries can hold more energy than current liquid-electrolyte batteries. Automakers and analysts hope to accelerate the transition to EVs by addressing a key consumer concern: range.

Still, such batteries are expensive and can last for years. Toyota intends to sidestep the risk with higher-performing lithium iron phosphate batteries, a cheaper alternative to the lithium-ion batteries that have fueled the proliferation of EVs in China, the world’s largest car market.

Toyota said it will produce EVs with more efficient lithium-ion batteries and a range of 1,000 km (621 miles) in the high-end market. By comparison, the world’s best-selling EV, the long-range version of the Tesla Model Y powered by lithium-ion batteries, can run about 530 kilometers under U.S. standards.

According to Toyota, the all-solid-state battery EV has a range of 1,200 km and a charging time of just 10 minutes. By comparison, the Tesla Supercharger network, the largest of its kind, provides the equivalent of 321 km of charging in 15 minutes.

Toyota did not provide details about the expected costs or necessary investments for the project.

Engineers at automakers have been considering rebooting their EV strategy since last year to be more competitive.

A roadmap detailed on Tuesday showed that under new CEO Koji Sato, Toyota has opted for many of the refinements that engineers and planners have spent months developing.

This includes using electric axles and other technology from suppliers such as Aisin and Denso.

“What we want to achieve is to change the future with BEVs,” said Takeo Kato, president of Toyota’s new EV division, BEV Factory, in a video posted to Toyota’s YouTube channel on Tuesday.

new assembly technology

Toyota has developed a purpose-built EV platform to reduce the cost of new models and a highly automated assembly line that will do away with the conveyor belt system that has defined car production since Henry Ford over 100 years ago. said there is.

On Toyota’s “self-propelled” assembly lines, the cars being produced drive themselves through the process.

It also said it would adopt innovations pioneered by Tesla, using Giga casting to reduce production costs and giant aluminum casting machines to reduce vehicle complexity.

Koji Endo, senior analyst at SBI Securities, said he was surprised by Toyota’s move to counter Tesla’s lead in production efficiency. “It remains to be seen if Toyota can fight back with a counterattack, but they are ready to take on the challenge,” he said.

Toyota’s BEV plant, which was established in May, aims to produce about 1.7 million vehicles by 2030, according to Kato, which is about 1.7 million units of the 3.5 million EVs that Toyota aims to sell annually by 2030. equivalent to half.

In April, the company sold 8,584 EVs worldwide, including the Lexus brand, accounting for more than 1% of global sales in a single month for the first time.

Toyota will sell about 10.5 million vehicles in 2022, with a market value of about $254 billion. By contrast, Tesla sells eight times less, but is valued at around $791 billion, a premium that reflects investors’ belief in Tesla’s growth potential.

Toyota has long said it wants to offer consumers options for new energy vehicles such as gasoline-electric hybrids, hydrogen fuel cells and battery electric vehicles as part of the industry’s transition away from gasoline vehicles.

