



Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Education Technology Products and Companies

BOSTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — AllHere, a leading provider of 24/7 family support for K-12 schools, today announced this year’s “Social Recruitment Solution of the Year.” announced that he was selected as an award winner. The 5th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is conducted by his EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global education technology market.

AllHere Recognized for Educational Technology Innovation in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

AllHere built a behaviorally intelligent chatbot for K-12 schools that enables 24/7 support for every family. AllHere provides scalable and equitable educational coaching and support through its technology. Chatbots can help reduce chronic absenteeism and improve engagement with students and their families.

“AllHere is honored to be recognized at the Edtech Breakthrough Awards for creating meaningful interactions between schools and families through real-time, personalized mobile messaging,” said AllHere CEO and Founder Joanna Smithgriffin. increase. “We look forward to expanding our influence and helping innovative districts across the country provide the support every family deserves.”

AllHere was founded in 2016 by Mrs. Smith Griffin, a Harvard alumnus and former teacher. She is determined to create a life of opportunity for every child in America by providing personalized support to help children navigate through schooling. With the support of her Harvard Innovation Lab, AllHere is used in more than 8,000 schools in her 34 states, guiding more than 3 million students and their families through the K-12 curriculum.

AllHere’s chatbot helps parents understand how their child is doing in class and how to get help with mental health, housing, transportation, and more. Chatbots are a new application of conversational AI and evidence-based intervention strategies.

“Parents increasingly expect 24/7 support from schools. This is a true EdTech breakthrough and we are delighted to recognize AllHere,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough. increase. “By incorporating the latest advances in AI into Simple Text His message-based chatbots, every family will be able to get the support they need from the school when they need it.”

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to celebrate excellence in various educational technology categories including student engagement, school administration, adaptive learning, STEM education, distance learning, career readiness, and to recognize innovation, effort and success. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 countries around the world.

About AllHere

AllHere is an award-winning text messaging solution that reinvents school-to-family communication, creating a personalized and engaging support experience between family and school. Through 24/7 two-way real-time communication, we engage families to drive student recruitment, retention and success. A personalized system that uses an intuitive chatbot combines AI with proactive messaging to help in the family’s preferred language. Backed by the Harvard Innovation Lab, AllHere is used in more than 8,000 of his schools in 34 states, guiding more than 3 million students and their families through the K-12 curriculum.

About EdTech Breakthrough

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to recognizing excellence in educational technology products, companies and people as part of Tech Breakthrough, the leading market intelligence and assessment platform for global innovation and leadership. . The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition of breakthrough educational technology achievements in categories such as eLearning, student engagement, school administration, career readiness, language learning and STEM. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Media Contact: Charlotte Ward (530) 563-6860[email protected]

Sources all here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allhere-recognized-for-educational-technology-innovation-in-2023-edtech-breakthrough-awards-program-301847563.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos