CAFC Allows Google’s PTAB to Invalidate Speech Recognition Patent Claims

Parus Holdings, Inc. today filed an unsuccessful appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) to reverse two Patent Trial and Appeals Board (PTAB) decisions that invalidated its patent claims relating to speech recognition technology. rice field. Because the CAFC violated USPTO regulations against arguments in which Pallas was incorporated by reference in a precedent judgment prepared by Judge Lowry, the PTAB must consider evidence related to those arguments. Partially said no.

Mr. Pars argued on appeal that the boards refused to consider the evidence of anticipation disqualifying the reference at issue (Kovatch) because the prior art amounted to a). [](b) improperly placed the burden of persuasion on patent owners; and (c) contradicted the statutes and regulations governing IPR.

Under applicable intellectual property law, Pals said, only petitioners are required to provide concrete and persuasive attorney arguments, and patent owners are not even required to submit a response to their petitions. But the court said that Mr. Pars here chose to take affirmative responsibility for showing the evidence. That the company was the first to make the invention he claims. Once that burden is accepted, the court added that Pulse would have to comply with all of the same regulations as his petitioner. It was quoted in the court’s words not to incorporate material by reference pursuant to 37 CFR 42.6(a)(3) and to include a detailed explanation of the materiality of the evidence, including material facts.

The burden of persuasion rests with the petitioner, the court said, but the patent owner temporarily bears the burden of production if the patent owner attempts to preempt the alleged prior art references. The CAFC recently reiterated this point in another precedent decision, Medtronic v. Teleflex.

The court also questioned how Paruss’ evidence was presented, accusing patentees of expecting too much from the board. The opinion explains:

Merely presenting piles of evidence to the Board without explanation or identification of the relevant pieces of evidence cannot meet the burden of production. A board cannot reasonably be expected to scrutinize hundreds of documents, thousands of pages, to find relevant facts. As the Seventh Circuit clarified in U.S. v. Dunkel, 927 F.2d 955, 956 (Seventh Circuit, 1991), the judges were not like pigs, but truffles buried in briefs. looking for

The court also pointed to a unique precedent in General Access Solutions, Ltd. v. Sprint Spectrum LP. In this case, the patent owner

Refer to the lengthy claim table that purportedly proves the concepts of the claims in opposition. The opinion further explained how a rule prohibiting incorporation by reference facilitates policy goals such as ensuring that discussion does not get overlooked and minimizing abuse. Allowing patent owners to submit evidence without a briefing would remove all page limits for patent owners while maintaining restrictions on petitioners, even if they are voluminous. the court wrote.

Palouse also tried to argue that the board should consider the entire record in the Aqua Products v. Martal case, but the CAFC argued that argument was irrelevant. The court said:

Aqua Products stands for the principle that the Board must properly decide all matters before it, even if it is contrary to its consequences. Aqua Products has no provision requiring the Board to consider evidence or issues brought by parties in violation of the Rules, or evidence or issues not brought at all.

The court said Pulse had access to more than 3,000 unused words in the patent owner’s response, but it did not use them and could have requested more if necessary. Because Parus did not challenge the obviousness determination for other reasons, the court upheld the PTAB’s holding that the relevant claims of Parus’ US Patent No. 7,076,431 were obvious.

Second, Pars said the board erred in finding relevant claims in the ‘431 patent, and that U.S. Patent No. 9,451,084 was not written to grant an earlier priority date than the prior art documents proposed by Google. It argued that it was not sufficiently backed by Pars initially said the PTAB had exceeded its powers by making decisions under Section 112 rather than Sections 102 or 103, but Google declined to argue because it was only raised in a preliminary response. claimed to have been waived, and the court agreed. Even if rights were not waived, the argument was without merit, the court added. [a]We decided on Arthrex. Section 311(b) only sets forth the grounds underlying an IPR claim, not the issues the Board considers in resolving those grounds.

Regarding Pulse’s allegations that the Board’s findings on the written statements were erroneous, the Federal Circuit said they called for reconsideration of evidence the Board had already considered, which we rejected. . The court affirmed the board’s findings because it held that they were supported by substantial evidence.

