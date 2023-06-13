Kokoro TENOKE Trials Free Download





Trials of Kokoro TENOKE Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing Adventure, RPG, Strategy game.

A young man wakes up in a forest, deep in the wilds of the Hindus. He doesn’t remember how he got there, or where he should be. Despite this, the use of the blade is very familiar to him, and his knowledge of ancient history is greater than the scholars he had studied their entire lives. Trying to remember his past, the young man set off, eager to find his way… * Customize your heroes any way you want. The game contains 54 weapons, 150 different types of armor and accessories, 92 unique skills and spells that heroes can learn. In addition, there are 54 gems to equip, which enhance heroes’ skills in various ways. * The world is full of dangerous enemies, and each requires its own strategy. The Queen of Aranea, for example, can trap a person in webs, and instantly devour them if they are not freed in time! * There are a number of status effects, bonuses and penalties that will either help or hinder you during the journey. If you’re not sure what a status effect does, hover your mouse over the character or monster, and all of their states will show descriptions. Additionally, use the fight history to check back on previous fights, or catch up on what you missed during combat. * Battles are turn-based, with unique mechanics. Powerful spells will take time to cast, and characters can use free actions, which are special skills that allow them to instantly act again. Some battles will grant heroes temporary abilities, such as the Help Command, which allows someone to provide assistance to their friends. The game is a linear adventure that focuses on the battles, visual novel portions, and visiting merchants to resupply. Difficulty can be changed at any time, even during dialogue. * Enemy enemy based threat system. Characters that deal the most damage will attract the enemy’s attention. To help adjust aggressive management in your favor, a variety of options are available, such as Ring of Pacifism, or the skill, Defensive Casting. * Elements have a number of different qualities and differences. Blades forged in Hinode, for example, increase the chance of critical strikes for their user, while those forged in Guinevere are much more accurate, and can damage an enemy’s shield. together and how they change over time. Kokoro’s experiments explore themes of family, confronting one’s past, coming to terms with the true nature of the world, and the concept of trust.

Characters

Aedric Aedric wakes up in a mysterious meadow, deep in the forests of Hinode. He doesn’t remember anything before that, and he’s on a mission to remember who he is and where he belongs. Aedric is incredibly naive about many things, and can be very trusting of those he doesn’t know. In battle, Aedric wears heavy armor and carries swords. Aedric can choose to carry a shield, allowing him to completely block incoming physical attacks, or he can forgo defense for greater attack power, choosing to fight with two-handed swords, instead. Aedric’s powers allow him to add a variety of elemental effects to his strikes, and he has a number of spell-like abilities as well. . Although immature at times, and quick to anger, Ria is loyal to those she loves, and often puts herself in danger, without a second thought. quickly. Rhea can encourage her allies, protecting them from fear and boosting their attack, or increase her speed and avoidance, which allows her to act more than her friends. Star goddess, seeking to atone for her mistakes. She is burdened with the guilt of her past, and incredibly consumed by how the world views her and her Goddess. In battle, Athena is able to heal her allies’ wounds, cleanse them of disease, and bring them back from the brink of death. In addition, Athena has powerful prayers that increase aspects of her friends’ offensive and defensive strength.

The first game in the Vitaria Legends series

This game contains mature themes, such as discussing physical and mental abuse, post-traumatic stress disorder, bondage, mutilation, infant death, and alcoholism, in addition, this game contains instances of flashing lights and colors that can affect affected people. Photosensitive epilepsy and/or other sensitivities.

System Requirements for Trials of Kokoro TENOKE

minimum:

* OS: Microsoft Windows (R) 8.1 / 10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i3-4340 or better * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: OpenGL compatible / VRAM 1 GB or better * Storage: 2 GB Available Space * Additional Notes: 1280 x 768 or better display

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://oceanofgames.info/trials-of-kokoro-tenoke-free-download/

