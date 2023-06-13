Google Workspace now enables enterprise passkeys





Google Workspace has enabled passkeys instead of passwords in over 9 million organizations.

Now in open beta, this new sign-in method offers enterprise users a convenient and secure way to authenticate with fingerprints, facial recognition and more from their mobile phones, laptops and desktops.

Last month, Google made Passkey available as an alternative sign-in option for personal Google accounts.

Jeroen Kemperman, Product Manager, Google Workspace, and Shruti Kulkarni, Engineering Manager, Google Workspace, co-authored the company’s announcement of an enhanced passkey solution for enterprise clients.

Over the past decade, Google has been at the forefront of the fight against phishing and password-related threats, including automated defenses powered by Google AI.

We supported the development and standardization of physical security keys under the FIDO Alliance.

As a simpler and more secure alternative to passwords in general, Passkey is the culmination of efforts to bring phishing-resistant technology to billions of people around the world.

Passkeys are designed to protect against the rise in phishing attacks that have led to the emergence of alarming numbers.

In 2021, over 60% of data breaches involved stolen credentials or phishing.

Last year, data breaches resulting from phishing attacks cost businesses an average of $4.91 million.

Phishing attacks will grow 61% in 2022, reaching 255 million attacks within six months.

With the introduction of passkeys, Google became the first public cloud provider to offer this form of protection to their customers.

What is a passkey?

A passkey is an authentication method that allows a user to use the screen lock mechanism associated with one of their physical devices.

Passkeys work with popular browsers and operating systems such as Windows, Android, iOS, ChromeOS, and macOS.

Passwords don’t have to be written down or remembered, and Google’s historical data shows that passkeys are twice as fast and four times less error-prone than passwords. increase.

Google research shows that the use of cryptographic protocols behind physical security keys makes automated bots, mass phishing attacks, Proven to provide better protection against targeted attacks (2FA).

Advanced Protection Program customers who are at high risk of phishing attacks can use passkeys in addition to physical security keys.

Passkey is designed to keep user data private by never sending biometric data to Google’s servers, websites, or applications.

Start rollout

Google said it plans to enable user passkeys and Workspace admin controls in the coming weeks.

Admins can allow users in their company to skip passwords and choose passkeys instead.

Passkey settings are turned off by default, but users can still create and use passkeys as a two-step verification (2SV) method.

Last month, Google Workspace introduced pooled storage and shared drives on its Business Started plan.

In March of this year, Google gave testers access to the new Generative AI Lighting feature in Workspace.

With this feature, users can draft, summarize, and reply to emails, write and proofread in documents, automatically generate media in slides, draw insights and analysis in spreadsheets, create backgrounds and notes in Meet, and create emails in Gmail. Helps enable workflows in chat.

