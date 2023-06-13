3D Cloud by Marxent Offers Retailers Early Access Program for 3D Cloud Room Scanner Solution — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





“With 3D cloud room scanner, users can easily capture accurate floor plan measurements and use our comprehensive range of tools such as 3D cloud kitchen designer, 3D cloud office planner, 3D cloud bathroom designer, 3D cloud room planner, etc. It can be seamlessly imported into any suite of design applications,” said Beck Besecker, CEO and co-founder of 3D Cloud by Marxent.

He added: “We are very excited to offer an exclusive preview of our 3D Cloud Room Scanner.” Early access will give retailers the opportunity to experience the future in-house interior design program first-hand, driving new levels of efficiency, Precision, creativity is unleashed.

We are excited to work with our clients and gather valuable feedback as we continue to shape the future of 3D design technology. ”

funding round

US-based Marxent’s 3D Cloud recently raised $7.5 million in Series D funding.

It was led by Tampa-based entrepreneur and director Ernie Bellini, with additional support from Lee Arnold, executive chairman of Colliers International Florida and a longtime investor in the company.

The round increased the valuation of 3D Cloud by Marxents to more than $135 million. It has raised a total of $42 million to date.

2022 RTIH Innovation Award

Marxent’s 3D Cloud played a key role in helping B&Q win the UK’s Most Innovative Retailer award, winning the 2022 RTIH Innovation Award.

The 2022 winners were announced at a sold out event in central London on Tuesday 6th December.

B&Q is at the forefront of cutting edge 3D visualization, planning and design technology. In 2022, we announced the deployment of the largest and most comprehensive 3D home improvement design experience on the market today.

Retailers didn’t just deploy apps and services. Designed and deployed his entire 3D strategy to meet changing consumer behavior.

The company claims to be the first retailer to move from the existing software solutions the industry has been using since the 1980s to a single SaaS-based kitchen, bathroom and bedroom/storage design platform for consumers and stores. claim.

The effort includes a suite of mobile 3D product configurators for other products, as well as a 3D kitchen, bathroom and storage planner with virtual reality capabilities.

RTIH Editor Scott Thompson said: Innovation and technology play a key role in the success of the retail industry, so it’s great to be able to recognize outstanding examples through our awards.

Thank you to everyone who applied for the 2022 event. We received a record number of submissions and many great examples of the retail industry’s continued resilience and dynamism during very challenging times.

Congratulations to the 2022 Retail Technology Hall of Fame inductees.

The 2023 RTIH Innovation Awards are now accepting submissions. Click here for details.

