Will page speed improvements affect Google’s helpful content?





In this week’s Ask An SEO Question, Christopher asks:

“Is page speed performance also part of the ‘helpful content’ update? Can it impact performance if users find it unhelpful?”

Great question, Christopher – a question that is asked in many conferences.

No, improving or slowing your page speed won’t help us update useful content.

Page speed is a technical task in SEO and has both positive and negative effects on user experience, but has nothing to do with page content.

A fast website is ‘helpful’ to users and can deliver ‘content’ faster, but delivery speed does not reflect the quality of the information on the page itself.

Helpful content updates are algorithm changes that add classifiers as to whether a page contains useful information in a search query.

If your website has taken a nosedive during helpful content updates, it’s important to look at your website from a content perspective rather than a technical SEO aspect.

Common mistakes that result in missing useful content updates include:

Put the main information at the top of the page instead of embedding it at the bottom of the page. Add jokes, fun facts and jokes to meet the minimum word count (actually his SEO doesn’t need this). Not using proper formatting to make content easier to find and display (for users, not search engines). Answer questions with confusing wording or complicated answers. Using other forms of media (although this is subjective).fill in the answer

Consider changing your thermostat or learning how to bake sourdough bread.

If you’re looking for an answer on Google, all you want to know is how to do it.

Websites can frustrate readers if they embed information under storytelling paragraphs, such as why the author did it the first time, why it was important to them, and why they had to learn it. there is.

If another website had the same amount of EEAT, the technical aspects (schema, speed, etc.) would be about the same, but the answer would be easier to find at the top of the post, a better user experience, and “content is more helpful will it be like?

A search engine’s entire job is to provide the most relevant answers in the fastest possible time and in an easy-to-absorb manner. That’s why it’s more helpful to put your answers at the top instead of under your personal story.

word count and fluff

Many content creators still believe that Google requires a minimum number of words. A helpful content update should have closed this issue, but it didn’t.

It should be kept to a minimum, so adding jokes and filler content takes the relevance out of your queries and answers. And this often happens.

Sure, jokes are fun, but so are movie quotes, but they don’t help. It’s distracting.

Be careful if there are too many. End users may enjoy some things, but keep it to a minimum so they can find solutions and benefit from your contributions.

There are many options for replacing fluff with meat.

Try adding examples with equations and calculations.

You can include downloadable templates to build widgets and provide solutions (calculators, estimators, etc.) and infographics that can be used as guides to inform users what to look for during the process.

These are features that build on the topic and allow you to add more “useful content” that provides solutions to your users’ problems.

Formatting

Some queries require long answers and these long answers have subtopics.

So formatting your content correctly is good for both UX and SEO, especially in updating useful content.

Formatting starts with understanding the flow of the page.

All is well and can the person use the previous information to complete the next step?

If you have to keep reading to learn, you might want to change the order of the topics and subtopics as they won’t help you much.

Formatting also includes:

Table of contents and jump links. header. bulleted list. table. indentation. Bold.

If you wrote your process in paragraphs, try putting it in an ordered list.

When comparing two or more things, the table is easy to understand and paragraphs above or below can be used to elaborate on each important aspect.

Confusing wording and complicated answers

Yes, there are reading levels and different readers.

Writing at different levels is important when helping someone learn English versus sharing medical research with a licensed neurosurgeon.

But just because you have to write at a higher or lower level doesn’t make the answer less obvious. Still, the answer should be provided in a way that the majority can understand. That’s what “useful” means.

I leverage click, scroll, and stroke mapping tools to see where users are stuck and highlight areas that may be confusing.

You get a good sense of when users will leave or reread to find the answer to that paragraph.

If you don’t have access to these, try using a test group. Find 10 of hers in your target audience and ask them to read that paragraph or section aloud. If the person has trouble reading it and cannot answer the question after reading it back to you, it’s not clear.

Now ask each person who had trouble explaining what they were confused about and what part they were confused about. Highlighting sentences and examples would be even better. In other words, you have to change it first.

Try taking these lessons and rewriting the copy to meet their needs, then show it to them and see if they understand. If so, great.

You can take the final step to share the new version with a few demographically relevant users.

If everyone understands and doesn’t pause or repeat, you’ve created a useful answer.

use other media types

The final step is to try using other media types.

Written text is still important and feeds search engines, but it is not always the perfect solution. Some have better visuals and sound, and there are many ways to incorporate these.

Embedded video. GIF or image. sound clip. infographics. chart. Printable.

Give people a way to see the process, hear what it should sound like, and provide a guide they can use when implementing without looking at a computer or having a scrolling device in front of them. increase.

These are ways to make your content more useful and possibly attract natural backlinks.

Helpful content updates aim to create useful content so that Google can provide searchers with useful information in a digestible format.

While page speed helps end users get answers faster when visiting a website, page speed does not change the language or content displayed.

As such, elapsed speed is not included in useful content updates.

Hope this helps. Thank you for your question.

