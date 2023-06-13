



Rewind the past, control the future Roam the sprawling city of Zone as Echo, a young inventor with a device to turn back time. He and his friends must work together to keep their city safe, but as danger approaches and secrets are revealed, Ekko realizes he can trust no one – not even himself. A story-driven 2D action-platformer, featuring dynamic combat and unique exploration opportunities thanks to Ekko’s ability to travel through space and time. Rewind your actions to learn from your mistakes and defeat each new enemy. Will that be enough to save Zun’s future? Then, use your knowledge of the future to adapt your style to any challenge and leapfrog your enemies. Smooth, dynamic combat rewards precise timing and positioning. DISCOVER ZAUNRun, jump and slide your way through the streets of ZUN. Meet heroes, take on enemies, and locate never-before-seen locations from the Undercity. Unlock new abilities and take on rivals in a series of explosive battles to see who’s with you and who’s against you. Seize every moment in CONVERGENCE: A League of Legends Story.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: RUNEG Name file name: CONVERGENCE_A_League_of_Legends_Story_RUNE.zip Game download size: 4.2 GBMD5SUM: 6fc59aa20efdb79103dfc85

CONVERGENCE SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS Run League of Legends story

Before you start CONVERGENCE A League of Legends Story RUNE Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and OS * Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 @ 2.80GHz (4 cores), AMD FX-4350 @ 4.20GHz (4 cores) * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 550 Ti (1 GB), Radeon HD 5770 (1 GB), Intel UHD Graphics 730 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Additional notes: 30 FPS (1080p, Low setting)

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit * Processor: Intel Core i5-2550K, 3.40 GHz (4 cores), AMD FX-8350, 4.00 GHz (8 cores) * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 460 (2 GB), Radeon HD 7770 (2 GB), AMD Radeon Vega 11 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Additional notes: 60 FPS (1080p, High settings)

(C) 2023 Riot Games, Inc. RIOT FORGE, CONVERGENCE: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY and any associated logos are trademarks, service marks and/or registered trademarks of Riot Games, Inc. Developed by Double Stallion Games Inc.

