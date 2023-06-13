Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS Earbuds With Google Fast Pair, IPX4 Rating Launches In India: Price, Specifications





The Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS Earphones went on sale in India on Tuesday. The wearable now has longer battery life than its predecessor, along with several other audio enhancements. The earbuds now connect to your smartphone faster with just one tap of his. It also offers the latest his Bluetooth connectivity options. The earphones and case are available domestically in two color variations and will be available soon. Xiaomi also announced a special launch price above the list price of Redmi Buds 4 Active.

Redmi Buds 4 active price, availability in India

In India, Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi Buds 4 Active will be priced at Rs 20 million. 1,399. However, the company has also extended a special launch offer discount, in which case the earbuds can be purchased for his Rs 1 lakh. 1,199. Sales of this bud will begin on June 20th in India. The launch offer is valid until his June 23rd.

The Redmi Buds 4 Active Wireless Bluetooth Stereo Earphones will be available for purchase through the Xiaomi India website, Amazon and Xiaomi retailers nationwide. The earbuds and their respective cases come in his two color options of Air White and Bass Black.

Specifications, Features of Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS Earbuds

The Redmi Buds 4 active earbuds offer 12mm dynamic drivers for enhanced bass and acoustic experience. These are supported by Xiaomi’s Acoustic Lab in-house tuning, which is claimed to provide a better stereo experience.

The company also claims that the earbuds come with environmental noise cancellation, which not only provides an enhanced music experience, but cuts out unwanted background noise and other interruptions for clearer audio during calls. It is said that it can be captured.

Xiaomi India has announced that its Redmi Buds 4 Active earbuds will offer up to 30 hours of playtime including the charging case, while the global version claims to offer up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge. . The earbuds have a battery life of up to 5 hours on a single charge.

The case has a USB Type-C charging port. The company claims that the fast charging feature of the Redmi Buds 4 Active case will allow you to experience up to 110 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging.

With the Redmi Buds 4 Active you can access your controls from anywhere with a light touch. Users can use various touch gestures to answer or decline calls, play, pause, or skip music tracks, and enable or disable low-latency mode.

The earbuds also support Google’s Fast Pair feature, allowing you to connect your Redmi Buds 4 Active to your Android device with just one tap. The earbuds also offer the latest Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. It has an IPX4 water resistance rating to protect the buds from sweat and occasional splashes.

