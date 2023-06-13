Tech Tuesday: Q&A with Nasdaq’s Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation Tony Shio





Tony Shio, Head of Regulatory Strategy and Innovation for the Nasdaq Financial Crime Division, has worked closely with exchanges and regulators around the world for more than 20 years, advising on surveillance best practices. In this Q&A, he discusses how market abuse detection and prevention has evolved over the last few decades, how technological advances continue to protect markets, and how compliance professionals can help combat market abuse. Tony shares his insights on what can be done.

Tony Sio, Nasdaq

What is the historical background that protects the market from manipulation and abuse?

Scammers and market manipulators have always tried to deceive the financial markets. The first known insider trading scandal in the United States was his in 1792. As the techniques of fraud and manipulation have evolved, so have the techniques that play a role in protecting the market. Early approaches to market protection tended to be very manual, passive, and reactive, relying heavily on whistleblowers and post-event follow-up. Like a competent police force, personal knowledge of the market and the people trading was the key. But as markets have opened up, become more international and more electronic, these historical approaches are no longer credible.

A new world of electronic trading and vast amounts of data arrived when the Nasdaq launched the first electronic stock market in the 1970s. An automated, data-driven surveillance approach has been developed to enable real-time trawling of massive datasets on abuse behavior. This has enabled market guardians to keep pace with the ever-increasing speed and complexity of the future.

How has market protection evolved recently?

The market continued to evolve in the 1990s and 2000s with the advent of high frequency trading and algorithmic trading. This had two major effects on him. First, it introduced a large amount of noise into trading activity, and second, it enabled new forms of manipulative activity. For example, spoofing, a form of order book-level manipulation, first emerged and has been the focus of regulatory scrutiny ever since. Algorithms themselves have also been manipulated, with multiple instances of individuals placing orders to trick the flow of algorithms and multiple algorithms interacting to cause market instability. You need a monitoring program to monitor all of this.

The 2010 Flash Crash demonstrated the need to understand market interactions across markets, assets and order books. Soon after, multiple complex examples of market abuse were also seen in the derivatives and commodities markets, prompting many jurisdictions to step up regulation. Implement cross-market oversight programs or requirements. At the same time, we will expand our oversight in the derivatives and commodities areas.

These scandals have raised awareness that market abuse can also occur in markets other than equities, prompting surveillance practitioners to extend programs to fixed income, derivatives, foreign exchange, commodities and power for much of the past few years. have spent on Each new asset class has its own potential abuse scenarios. Crypto and digital assets are the latest addition to the ever-expanding boundaries.

The 2020s saw a surge in retailer participation, increasing the role of social media in financial markets. The memetic stock epidemic has forced surveillance professionals to deal with a new type of market force, and we have already seen several prosecutions of market manipulators using social media as a key part of their manipulation tactics. .

What are the key points compliance professionals should consider to best deal with market fraud?

Even a cursory history of market abuse shows that we are in a state of constant change, and compliance professionals will continue to focus on the effectiveness and efficiency of their programs as the landscape evolves. is needed. Regular reviews are required to ensure that the appropriate processes and tools are adequately addressed to changing compliance risks. At the same time, new approaches to monitoring must be incorporated if they can improve the overall efficiency of limited teams.

How are emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence impacting this, and where is it headed in the future?

The market surveillance problem involves finding complex patterns of behavior within large datasets that continue to grow over time, a problem well suited to many AI techniques. I believe there is a huge opportunity for AI to make a big impact, and I see this happening in three different ways.

First, there is the opportunity for new AI-powered tools, and the Nasdaq is doing a lot in this area. Some of these efforts use AI to detect patterns of abuse, while others use AI to reduce the workload of surveillance analysts so they can focus on their investigations.

Second, new types of AI-powered transactions are being developed and these need to be handled by monitoring systems. For example, the Nasdaq Exchange is releasing the world’s first AI-based order type.

Finally, and perhaps more soon, we will recognize AI as a potential threat and risk. Deepfakes and fake news have always existed, but AI tools have made them much easier to use and at scale. AI tools are an unknown risk for now, and will almost certainly impact the financial industry for years to come.

What do you see as the biggest challenges compliance and oversight teams will face in the future?

We are approaching an era of convergence of multiple changes in who, how and what trades. Retail participation is expected to continue to grow, and so will the impact of social media on any market. New technologies such as DLT and AI have disrupted the traditional regime and introduced further experimentation with product types and trading styles. These changes enable new forms of market abuse while changing the way existing techniques are performed. The biggest challenge for compliance, oversight and regulators is to manage these changes while enabling innovation in companies and markets.

