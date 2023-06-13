Google CEO Sundar Pichai claims that former Googlers have spawned 2,000 startups. React to employees participating in OpenAI





Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently expressed concern about Google researchers leaving the company to found their own startups or join competitors such as OpenAI. In an exchange with Bloomberg, Pichai revealed that ex-Googlers have spawned a staggering 2,000 startups, a fact he takes positively.

When asked about Google researchers quitting to start rival companies or joining companies like OpenAI, Pichai even twisted the facts in a positive light. Some of these startups will eventually become Google cloud customers, while others will return to the company, he said. Pichai believes this trend is healthy for the tech ecosystem. Google carried out mass layoffs in January, laying off about 12,000 employees. This job cut affected multiple of his Google offices in different regions.

“Googlers left to build over 2,000 startups, and I did the last count, and I think that’s great. Some of them will become cloud customers in the future,” Pichai said. “It’s going to happen and some people will come back. I think that’s a healthy thing to do.”

The Google CEO also revealed the company’s strategy for chatbot Bard.

Asked about where he stands in relation to Google’s Bard chatbot and its competitors, Pichai acknowledged that there are areas where Google excels and areas where it lags. He characterized the current stage as the early stages of chatbot technology development.

On competition, Pichai acknowledged the competitive nature of the industry, but expressed confidence in Google’s long-term focus on AI. He said Google has been AI native for quite some time, putting the company well-positioned in the current era. Pichai compared the current situation to the move to mobile and expressed his belief that Google is better prepared for the challenges posed by AI.

“It’s a competitive time, but I’ve built my company to be AI-native for a long time, and I feel like I’m better positioned for that than going mobile,” Pichai said.

