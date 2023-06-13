Europe prioritizes deep tech, but startup funding is a challenge





EIT Innovation and Education Director Diva Tomei says early-stage deep tech companies can: [+] Run to Series B

While the European Union is prioritizing building a vibrant deep tech ecosystem, funding can be a problem for start-ups operating in this space.

Who would turn down an opportunity to invest in a deep tech startup? We are applying science that has the potential to change the landscape. Therefore, one would expect VCs and other investors to be vigorously knocking on deep tech doors. It is the future after all.

Well, up to a point. Speaking at the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) conference earlier this month, deep tech investor Daniel Kalou claimed an inconvenient truth. No investor is hesitant to invest heavily in deep tech, he said. Because all investors want high returns with low risk. ”

And when it comes to revenue promises, companies operating in this space aren’t necessarily confident. First, he may be talking about AI, quantum computing, robotics, or biological sciences, but much of the research that can be characterized as deep tech is in its very early stages. In fact, some of it could not have crossed the four walls of a university lab. Also, companies may spin out and develop technologies that are not yet being leveraged for specific use cases or verticals. Therefore, it may be years before the investment is recouped. Let’s take just one example. It could be a decade before quantum computing becomes widespread, and no one knows exactly how it will unfold.

So how can we encourage more investment? This was one of the questions discussed at the EITs Grow Digital 23 conference, an event co-hosted with the European Union, in Brussels last week.

product research

And here is the question. We all know that Europe is declining under the weight of top universities and research institutes. But when these institutions spawn spinouts and startups, can they raise the funding needed to turn their research into products?

While the conference is still in full swing, I sat down with EIT’s head of innovation and education, Diva Tomei, to discuss how we can address this issue.

Tommei defines deep technology in terms of paradigm shifts. She uses technology to drive paradigm shifts and influence the interests of society, she says.

It sounds like a great aspiration, but as Tommei admits, VCs will have a different perspective. They’ll be reviewing early-stage research and looking at the possibility of a revival, perhaps a decade from now. And perhaps that’s where the field narrows in terms of investors who can appreciate untried technology. Not everyone can invest in deep technology. A lot goes into assessing deep technology opportunities. Tomei says not everyone has the tools to do it.

About vision

In the world of deep technology, the use cases for that technology may not be obvious. Tommei emphasizes the importance of being able to communicate opportunities for startups. A startup has a vision. Startups need a vision for the future of the world. That’s what sells investors, and that’s especially true for deep tech.

In fact, a startup founder’s vision may be one of the few things an investor has to pursue. In the case of deep tech, the usual toolkit for evaluating a business may apply simply because commercialization is much further away.

So where does the potential funding bottleneck come from? Well, like any startup, it’s still in its early stages. But for deep tech, Tomei said the early stages can sometimes be extended to Series Bs. Deep tech companies can reach Series B without customers. As such, investors are more focused on technology and teams than market feedback.

And then there’s another problem. The nature of deep technology is that the technology you invest in today can be superseded by another technology you’ll need to invest in tomorrow, each with a long time-to-market timeline.

Investors, especially in Europe, are not necessarily accustomed to this type of risk, creating opportunities for remote VCs.

In 2022, $17.7 billion was invested in European startups and scales, with 50% coming from the US and Asia in the second half. So Europe is good enough to attract investment in the early stages, but it’s not building the infrastructure to support the growth of startups. So there was a gap between U.S. and investor participation, Tomei said.

loss of talent

But as long as capital finds its way to scale, does it matter?

Investors come in and fund the bucket, creating the expectation that the company will move. So we are seeing our good brains and good technology go somewhere else. So let’s build the infrastructure that allows companies to stay in Europe, says Tomei.

Investment risk avoidance

So what can we do? Well, you’re creating an environment that encourages investors to venture into deep tech. In other words, you can de-risk your investment. That’s where governments and groups like his EIT come in,” says Tomei.

This can be achieved in part through grants and loans, but not only. Tomei cites venture incubation activities undertaken by EIT. For example, the organization runs programs that encourage researchers to adopt an entrepreneurial approach. This process includes introducing mentors and eventually investors as the research begins to be brought to market.

EIT also matches startups and companies to participate in challenges aimed at applying technology to solve existing business problems. All of this is largely at the heart of the EU-mandated organization’s work to help build innovation ecosystems across Europe. But are big companies playing their part?

There are big companies already considering the long-term paradigm shift we talked about. These companies want to talk to startups to stay up to date. They want to future-proof themselves, so they talk to startups. Tomei says more and more companies are joining his EIT open innovation program.

Finding investors with a big picture or long-term view can also be a way forward. For example, Jan Goetz, CEO and co-founder of IQM Quantum Computers, which raised $180 million, said at a conference that family offices could be a good source of capital.

According to figures shared at the conference, about a quarter of European startups are now in the deep tech space, with the sector valued at $700 billion. That’s fine, but at the level of policy makers in Brussels, the continent (and not just the EU itself) will take full advantage of the potential of new technologies while companies in the US and Asia produce hay. There is real fear of missing an opportunity. Efforts to build a supportive ecosystem continue. I am working on it now.

