Golfzon Rides New Wave for North American Golf Success





Golfzon’s all-new WAVE tracks data for 34 balls and clubs and can be used indoors or outdoors.

Golzon

Golfzon is best known for its high-end simulators, most notably its immersive TwoVision technology that creates an ultra-realistic golf experience.

The only problem (for most golfers) is the system’s running price of over $40,000. But these lifelike simulators are not only installed in homes, but also in restaurants, bars, green lawn facilities and more, and he now makes up 92% of Golfzon Americas’ customer base. until now.

The South Korea-based company has launched Wave, a small, portable, dual-purpose simulator that combines a launch monitor with a golf simulator experience. It retails for $3,999, but doesn’t include a tiered subscription to add over 140 golf courses beyond his three that come with the system from the start. Courses that users can try include The Old Course at St. Andrews (Scotland), Bethpage Black (New York), and Harbor Town Golf Links (South Carolina).

The Golfzon is versatile, portable, and priced at a solid $3,999.

Golzon

Combining the company’s 20+ years of technology and innovation into one small package, Wave hopes to be a game-changer for Golfzon in North America.

Golfzon America CEO Tommy Lim said it’s a perfect opportunity to put the simulator technology he’s been perfecting over the last two decades into a package accessible to all golfers. Wave is designed to be the ultimate partner for golfers, whether they want to practice and grind on the driving range or enjoy hours of entertainment at home with friends and family.

Wave’s versatility and portability allow it to be used indoors or outdoors in basements, garages, sports bars, clubhouses, or on the driving range or course itself.

It tracks 34 ball and club data parameters, all of which can be collected, stored, and displayed on the user’s mobile device using the Wave Skills app. The unit also allows users to capture swing videos for analysis and sharing with coaches.

For Golfzons’ flagship TwoVision product, short game and putting capabilities are differentiators. This is also true for Wave, where the new product comes with a putter mat with high-precision infrared technology, enabling a level of realism that other competitors cannot or cannot.

The WAVE comes with a putter mat that provides real speed and distance.

Golzon

Golfzon Chief Revenue Officer John O’Malley said during a recent demonstration of the new system that it’s a tee-to-green simulator.

And it’s affordable, he added. Our mission is to make golf accessible to everyone, anytime, anywhere, regardless of skill level. It’s aimed at people who want family fun in their basement, as well as those who want to play competitively.

Golfzon is a large company in South Korea, with over 87 million 18-hole rounds at its commercial simulator facilities. This number does not include the United States. In the United States, customers at the company’s various properties, Golfzon Social, ZSTRICT and Golfzon Range by Leadbetter, tend to pay for baytime by the hour.

In South Korea, the Golfzon brand is diverse beyond the booming simulator market. The company is South Korea’s largest golf retailer, owns and operates 19 golf courses with an average of 95,000 rounds per year, and operates professional televised simulator golf tournaments. Golfzon also has a sister company that manufactures the GolfBuddy rangefinder.

Wave is Golfzon’s effort to diversify in the United States and better meet the needs of the North American golf market. Gamification is part of it, allowing up to 6 players to use Wave at the same time or play wirelessly with friends and family across multiple networks anytime, anywhere.

